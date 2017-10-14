BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Man Thought He Lost Everything In The California Wildfires. Then Deputies Found His Cat.

news

A Man Thought He Lost Everything In The California Wildfires. Then Deputies Found His Cat.

Milo the cat was reunited with his owner after being found slightly singed and meowing underneath a car.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 13, 2017, at 11:39 p.m. ET

A California man who lost everything after a wildfire tore through his neighborhood was reunited with his cat Thursday thanks to social media and the work of sheriff's deputies.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Ed Ratliff, 68, had been looking for his cat Milo since his Santa Rosa home was destroyed in the early hours of Monday.

In the chaos of a quick evacuation, Milo ran off. Ratliff had to go. &quot;We had about 30 seconds to get out of the house from when we found out at 2 in the morning,&quot; he told Fox 40 . &quot;All I got was my car.&quot;
FOX40

In the chaos of a quick evacuation, Milo ran off. Ratliff had to go.

"We had about 30 seconds to get out of the house from when we found out at 2 in the morning," he told Fox 40 . "All I got was my car."

Days later, Sonoma Sheriff's deputies were patrolling in the area of Ratliff's home when they heard meowing.

The sheriff&#x27;s department posted a video showing a deputy coaxing the cat from under a car to safety.&quot;Law enforcement proudly serving their community in times of crisis has been amazing,&quot; the sheriff&#x27;s department wrote along with the video.
Sonoma Sheriff

The sheriff's department posted a video showing a deputy coaxing the cat from under a car to safety.

"Law enforcement proudly serving their community in times of crisis has been amazing," the sheriff's department wrote along with the video.

At first, Milo was pretty suspicious.

After all, he was bleeding and had suffered burns to his paws.
Sonoma Sheriff

After all, he was bleeding and had suffered burns to his paws.

ADVERTISEMENT

But some patience — and a treat — finally convinced him to come out.

Sonoma Sheriff

He allowed deputies to put a leash on him and take him to Sonoma County Animal Services — who posted a photo which was then seen by Ratliff's relatives in Southern California.

Sonoma Sheriff

Ratliff was reunited with Milo — the only piece of his old life that survived the fire.

FOX40

Ratliff told Fox 40 that he's thrilled to have Milo back — who's not like other cats.

Milo comes when he&#x27;s called, Ratliff told Fox 40. &quot;He&#x27;s like a dog,&quot; Ratliff said. &quot;I&#x27;m not a cat person, he&#x27;s like a dog.&quot;
Sonoma Sheriff

Milo comes when he's called, Ratliff told Fox 40.

"He's like a dog," Ratliff said. "I'm not a cat person, he's like a dog."

Live Updates: At Least 34 People Killed In Deadliest Week Of Wildfires In California's History

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT