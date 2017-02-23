A Man Tackled The Confederate Flag During A Protest On Live TV

"The College of Charleston has stooped to a new low in the Culture War. They have invited criminal and vandal Bree Newsome to speak at the College of Charleston to deliver a lecture titled 'Tearing Hatred From The Sky,'" the group wrote on Facebook.

"This attempt to legitimize crime, validate violence, and normalize vandalism cannot be unanswered. We invite everyone to join us outside the theatre in a show of solidarity with the 20,000+ Confederate South Carolinians who died defending the College that now insults them."

They were met with counter protesters, and as a local news reporter described the scene to viewers, one counter protester hopped a barricade and tackled a flag being waved by a Secessionist Party member.