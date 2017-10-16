A Man Has Been Indicted In The Rape And Killing Of A Muslim Teen

Nabra Hassanen, 17, was found dead in June after becoming separated from her friends after what police have described as a road rage incident in Sterling, Virginia.

The man accused of killing a Muslim teen this summer during Ramadan has been indicted on charges of rape and murder, which make him eligible for the death penalty.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, grand jury on Monday indicted Darwin Martinez-Torres, 22, on capital murder and rape, the Associated Press reported. The undocumented immigrant is accused of beating 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen to death with a baseball bat, then dumping her body in a lake.

Hassanen was with a group of friends in the early hours of June 18, walking from a predawn breakfast at McDonald's to the All Dallas Area Muslim Society Center to observe Ramadan. Martinez-Torres, who was driving, got into an altercation with one of the teens in the group, which scattered as the man began to chase them, authorities said.

When the teens regrouped at the mosque, they discovered that Hassanen was missing. Her body was found hours later.