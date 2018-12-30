A Lion Has Been Shot Dead After It Killed A 22-Year-Old Zoo Intern
The employee was part of a team cleaning the lion enclosure on Sunday at the Conservators Center in North Carolina.
A lion attacked and killed an employee cleaning its enclosure at a North Carolina zoo on Sunday.
The Caswell County Sheriff's Department responded, and several attempts to tranquilize the animal failed, authorities said. Deputies then fatally shot the lion in order for authorities to get to the fallen employee.
The employee was identified as 22-year-old Alexandra Black, a recent graduate of Indiana University who had been working as an intern at the center for two weeks.
"The Conservators Center is devastated by the loss of a human life today," the center said in a statement.
According to the center, a team led by a trained animal keeper was cleaning the enclosure when one lion escaped a locked space intended to keep it separate from the humans. It wasn't immediately clear how the lion escaped, the center said, and it quickly killed Black.
On her LinkedIn page, Black wrote she had earned a bachelor's degree in animal behavior and hoped to become a zookeeper.
The zoological park was closed until further notice.
The nonprofit center, which occupies several acres in Caswell County, has offered tours to the public since 2007. It's home to more than 80 animals, including 15 lions. Many of the large cats were placed at the center by the US Department of Agriculture after they were seized from poor living conditions in another state.
"We firmly believe that people are more likely to protect the wildlife and the environment that they know and love after making a personal connection with an animal," the center wrote on its website. "To that end, we strive each day to share the stories of each of our residents and facts about the species they represent with the public through our tours, field trips, events, and collaborative partnerships."
