A lion attacked and killed an employee cleaning its enclosure at a North Carolina zoo on Sunday.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Department responded, and several attempts to tranquilize the animal failed, authorities said. Deputies then fatally shot the lion in order for authorities to get to the fallen employee.

The employee was identified as 22-year-old Alexandra Black, a recent graduate of Indiana University who had been working as an intern at the center for two weeks.

"The Conservators Center is devastated by the loss of a human life today," the center said in a statement.

According to the center, a team led by a trained animal keeper was cleaning the enclosure when one lion escaped a locked space intended to keep it separate from the humans. It wasn't immediately clear how the lion escaped, the center said, and it quickly killed Black.