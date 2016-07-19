A Driver Playing Pokémon Go Hit A Parked Police Car
The Baltimore officer was not inside the car during the crash, which was captured on video by a police body camera.
The Baltimore Police Department on Tuesday shared a video of a driver who said he was playing Pokémon Go when he crashed into a parked police car.
The crash took place around 3:30 a.m. Monday, as officers had finished a call for service in the city's Southeast Division.
The driver told investigators he had been looking down at his phone at the time of the crash because he was playing Pokémon Go, police said.
Police asked residents to #PlaySafe and not drive distracted.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.