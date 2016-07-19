BuzzFeed News

A Driver Playing Pokémon Go Hit A Parked Police Car

news

The Baltimore officer was not inside the car during the crash, which was captured on video by a police body camera.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on July 19, 2016, at 7:06 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Police Department on Tuesday shared a video of a driver who said he was playing Pokémon Go when he crashed into a parked police car.

#PokemonGO is not all fun and games. Here is a video of a distracted driver who struck one of our cars. #PlaySafe
Baltimore Police @BaltimorePolice

The crash, which was captured by an officer's body camera, took place while police were outside the car. No one was injured.

The crash took place around 3:30 a.m. Monday, as officers had finished a call for service in the city's Southeast Division.

The Toyota RAV4 veered to the right and struck the patrol car as it was parked along a curb. &quot;Fortunately, the officer was not inside his patrol car, and none of the occupants inside the other vehicle were injured,&quot; police said. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Baltimore Police Department / Via Twitter: @BaltimorePolice

The driver told investigators he had been looking down at his phone at the time of the crash because he was playing Pokémon Go, police said.

&quot;You guys are OK?&quot; one of the officers said immediately after the crash.The driver got out of the RAV4, still holding his phone. He apologized to officers and asked if they were alright. &quot;That&#x27;s what I get for playing this dumbass game,&quot; he said. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Baltimore Police Department / Via Twitter: @BaltimorePolice

Police asked residents to #PlaySafe and not drive distracted.

Baltimore Police Department / Via Twitter: @BaltimorePolice
