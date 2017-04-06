BuzzFeed News

Pro-Trump Media Is Falsely Claiming That The Chemical Attack In Syria Was A Hoax

Pizzagater Mike Cernovich is leading an online campaign to "stop World War III" under the hashtag #SyriaHoax.

By Claudia Koerner and J. Lester Feder

Claudia Koerner

J. Lester Feder

Posted on April 6, 2017, at 7:47 p.m. ET

A chemical attack by the Syrian government against civilians — including children — this week left at least 72 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

Survivors of the chemical attack are shown.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Survivors of the chemical attack are shown.

Leaders in the US and Turkey confirmed that the attack, in fact, happened. An autopsy conducted by Turkish doctors in the presence of World Health Organization officials showed that chemical weapons were used. It was covered by a variety of journalists, and injuries and deaths were documented in photos and video.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The attack was condemned by President Trump, and on Thursday, military leaders were briefing him on response options.

Reuters Tv / Reuters

As the US weighed those options, alt-right blogger and Trump supporter Mike Cernovich worked to convince his thousands of followers that it was all a hoax.

#SyriaGasAttack was sponsored by deep state.
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 @Cernovich

#SyriaGasAttack was sponsored by deep state.

"The Syria gas attack was done by deep state agents," he wrote on Twitter Wednesday night. "The fake news media (which works for them) wants you to ignore basic logic and 101 level game theory and strategic thinking to reach an illogical conclusion. Stay vigilant!"

Cernovich also launched a multi-hour livestream Thursday, in which he pledged to "filibuster this World War III" on YouTube and Periscope, and called on supporters to call the White House and "jam their phone lines."

"That's what Trump does — Trump listens to us," Cernovich said, after several hours of broadcasting. "The fake news media is going to keep pushing for war. They're going to do whatever it takes ... If you want me to keep doing this, I'll go as long as it takes. We're trying to stop World War III."

It wasn't the first time conspiracy theorists claimed an attack in Syria was staged for political purposes. A 2013 chemical attack was similarly — and also falsely — written off as a hoax. But the latest conspiracy is spreading faster, perpetuated by fringe media figures who have the ear of the president.

Infowars, a right-wing conspiracy site, claimed the Syrian attack was faked by groups funded by liberal billionaire George Soros. The site's founder, Alex Jones, has also claimed that the Sandy Hook shooting and Boston Marathon bombing were hoaxes.

#Soros funded groups have reportedly staged another chemical weapon attack on civilians in Syria - https://t.co/VNfJyQAyBe #tcot #tlot
infowars @infowars

#Soros funded groups have reportedly staged another chemical weapon attack on civilians in Syria - https://t.co/VNfJyQAyBe #tcot #tlot

And WikiLeaks, which released information stolen by Russian hackers that damaged Trump’s opponents during the 2016 election, said “the matter is far from clear.”

While western establishment media beat the drum for more war in Syria the matter is far from clear: https://t.co/cuEZtYVnmL
WikiLeaks @wikileaks

While western establishment media beat the drum for more war in Syria the matter is far from clear: https://t.co/cuEZtYVnmL

Former US Rep. Ron Paul agreed the Syrian attack was a "false flag" — a government-sponsored conspiracy.

‘FALSE FLAG’ — Ron Paul Says Syrian Chemical Attack ‘Makes No Sense’ https://t.co/IuvYgEWc3a
Ron Paul @RonPaul

‘FALSE FLAG’ — Ron Paul Says Syrian Chemical Attack ‘Makes No Sense’ https://t.co/IuvYgEWc3a

“Before this episode of possible gas exposure and who did what, things were going along reasonably well for the conditions,” Paul said on his Liberty Report show Wednesday. “Trump said let the Syrians decide who should run their country, and peace talks were making out, and Al Qaeda and ISIS were on the run.”

“It looks like, maybe, somebody didn’t like that so there had to be an episode, and the blame now is we can’t let that happen because it looks like it might benefit Assad.”

Richard Spencer, another leading alt right and white nationalist figure, claimed to speak for the movement as a whole. "We want good relations with Bashar al-Assad," he tweeted, "and we urge Trump to halt the rush to war."

The #AltRight is against a war in Syria. Period. We want good relations with Bashar al-Assad, and we urge Trump to halt the rush to war.
Richard 🥛 Spencer @RichardBSpencer

The #AltRight is against a war in Syria. Period. We want good relations with Bashar al-Assad, and we urge Trump to halt the rush to war.

The #SyriaHoax hashtag spread among other Trump supporters on Twitter.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump Assad did NOT gas his own people. Don't fall for it. We don't want a War w/Syria. 🙏🏼Please hear us! #SyriaHoax
Kim 🇺🇸 @AmeriKimWoman2

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump Assad did NOT gas his own people. Don't fall for it. We don't want a War w/Syria. 🙏🏼Please hear us! #SyriaHoax

I voted for @potus @realDonaldTrump TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN not fix the Middle East and meddle in NeoCON wars. #SyriaGasAttack
Angelo John Gage @AngeloJohnGage

I voted for @potus @realDonaldTrump TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN not fix the Middle East and meddle in NeoCON wars. #SyriaGasAttack

These political elite warmongers are unhinged. Mr. President, don't let the globalists drag America into a war. Don't fall for #syriahoax!!
Tennessee @TEN_GOP

These political elite warmongers are unhinged. Mr. President, don't let the globalists drag America into a war. Don't fall for #syriahoax!!

