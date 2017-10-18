The Mother Of A Slain Soldier Said President Trump "Did Disrespect My Son" In A Phone Call

Susan Walsh / AP

"I think it is appalling what the congresswoman has done in the way she's politicized this issue, and the way that she is trying to make this about something that it isn't," said Sanders.

As often happens in the Trump administration, she also blamed the media for creating the upset.

"He took the time to make a call, express condolences and thank the family for this individual's service, and I think it, frankly, is a disgrace of the media to try to portray an act of — kindness like that, and that gesture, try to make it into something that it isn't."

Sanders refused to get into specifics about what was or wasn't said on the call, but said that other members of the administration, including Chief of Staff John Kelly, were there when the call was made.

"Multiple people in the room believe that the president was completely respectful, very sympathetic, and expressed the condolences of himself and the rest of the country, and thanked the family for their service, commended them for having an American hero in their family, and I don't know how you can take that any other way," said Sanders.