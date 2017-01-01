A CNN Anchor Got His Ear Pierced During The Live New Year's Eve Broadcast
It's been a weird year.
CNN counted down to 2017 on Saturday with anchors posted at celebrations around the country. There was booze. Lots of booze.
Possibly having the most fun? Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon at New Orlean's Spotted Cat Music Club.
For some reason, Lemon teased that he'd be getting a tattoo or piercing ~somewhere~ during the broadcast.
So if you've ever imagined what Don Lemon would look like getting his ear pierced, here you go.
"MOTHER..."
ADVERTISEMENT
He went with a cute fleur de lis, in tribute to NOLA.
But why? Baldwin explains: Tequila.
Cheers, Don!
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.