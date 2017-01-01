BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A CNN Anchor Got His Ear Pierced During The Live New Year's Eve Broadcast

news

A CNN Anchor Got His Ear Pierced During The Live New Year's Eve Broadcast

It's been a weird year.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 1, 2017, at 12:07 a.m. ET

CNN counted down to 2017 on Saturday with anchors posted at celebrations around the country. There was booze. Lots of booze.

.@donlemon and @BrookeBCNN are still drinking tequila in New Orleans. Less than 2-hours to go! #CNNNYE https://t.co/vDDHMBdfvW
Anderson Cooper 360° @AC360

.@donlemon and @BrookeBCNN are still drinking tequila in New Orleans. Less than 2-hours to go! #CNNNYE https://t.co/vDDHMBdfvW

Reply Retweet Favorite

Possibly having the most fun? Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon at New Orlean's Spotted Cat Music Club.

We’re in New Orleans with @donlemon and @BrookeBCNN celebrating New Year’s Eve https://t.co/YGfi3ZvhHp
CNN @CNN

We’re in New Orleans with @donlemon and @BrookeBCNN celebrating New Year’s Eve https://t.co/YGfi3ZvhHp

Reply Retweet Favorite

For some reason, Lemon teased that he'd be getting a tattoo or piercing ~somewhere~ during the broadcast.

So the tattoo/piercing artist is here w/ me &amp; @brookebcnn. Which will it be &amp; where? Live on #cnnnye… https://t.co/d8pqGHOIvg
Don Lemon @donlemon

So the tattoo/piercing artist is here w/ me &amp; @brookebcnn. Which will it be &amp; where? Live on #cnnnye… https://t.co/d8pqGHOIvg

Reply Retweet Favorite

So if you've ever imagined what Don Lemon would look like getting his ear pierced, here you go.

CNN

"MOTHER..."

ADVERTISEMENT

He went with a cute fleur de lis, in tribute to NOLA.

CNN

But why? Baldwin explains: Tequila.

CNN

Cheers, Don!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CNN
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT