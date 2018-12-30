BuzzFeed News

A Bald Eagle Went Rogue At A College Football Game

"Clark, you had one job."

Posted on December 30, 2018

Clemson University crushed Notre Dame 30–3 on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl, sending the Tigers on to play in next week's college football national championship game.

Never a doubt. #ALLIN
Clemson Football @ClemsonFB

Most fans expected a victory from Clemson, the No. 2–ranked team. They did not expect...this:

Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via AP Images

The game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, opened with the national anthem and a majestic flyover by a bald eagle.

Andrew Dieb / AP

But after soaring over the field, the eagle kept going and landed on an unprepared Notre Dame fan.

The eagle landed all right. On a Notre Dame fan.
Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger

"I was scared crapless," Albert Armas told Sports Illustrated afterward.

Roger Steinman / AP

But the eagle's next target was ready.

Michael Ainsworth / AP

Tuyen Nguyen, sitting two sections over from Armas, thought the eagle must be tired, he told Sports Illustrated.

So he stretched out his arm to give the bird of prey somewhere to land when it came his way.

"It was amazing," he told Sports Illustrated. "I couldn’t even believe it.”

Nguyen, fittingly, is a big Philadelphia Eagles fan.

The eagle wasn't camera shy.

NOTRE DAME BY ONE MILLION!!!! GO IRISH !!! #GOIrish
Boba Bettis @CBusIrish

What is he thinking?

@CBusIrish *Record scratch* *Freeze frame* “You’re probably wondering how I got here”
Michele Morrow @michelemorrow

@CBusIrish Tfw you see your ex wife Sharon splitting a Bloomin’ Onion with Dave from Accounting
JD @JDKullman

@CBusIrish “DAD?!”
Rafael Martinez-S. @RMSPinafore

This game would’ve been a lot more fun if they woulda let me just fly around all game..
Cotton Bowl Eagle @bowl_eagle

Honestly, his performance was better than Notre Dame's.

This Eagle had as many touchdowns at the #CottonBowl as the entire Notre Dame roster combined. https://t.co/GVBSeKEcVZ
RedditCFB @RedditCFB

And by the way his name is Clark.

Clark, you had one job. 🤦‍♂️ (but we still love you 🦅)
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic @CottonBowlGame

Fly like an eagle, Clark 🦅

Roger Steinman / AP

