A Bald Eagle Went Rogue At A College Football Game

Clemson University crushed Notre Dame 30–3 on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl, sending the Tigers on to play in next week's college football national championship game.

Most fans expected a victory from Clemson, the No. 2–ranked team. They did not expect...this:

The game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, opened with the national anthem and a majestic flyover by a bald eagle.

The eagle landed all right. On a Notre Dame fan.

But after soaring over the field, the eagle kept going and landed on an unprepared Notre Dame fan.

But the eagle's next target was ready.

Tuyen Nguyen, sitting two sections over from Armas, thought the eagle must be tired, he told Sports Illustrated.

So he stretched out his arm to give the bird of prey somewhere to land when it came his way.

"It was amazing," he told Sports Illustrated. "I couldn’t even believe it.”

Nguyen, fittingly, is a big Philadelphia Eagles fan.