50,000 Gather For Vigil To Remember Orlando Shooting Victims

50,000 Gather For Vigil To Remember Orlando Shooting Victims

"While the whole world is watching, it is our time to show how love will conquer hate. We are one Pulse, one nation."

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

Posted on June 19, 2016, at 9:19 p.m. ET

Around 50,000 people gathered at Lake Eola in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday to mark one week since the shooting in the city that left 49 people dead at Pulse, a gay nightclub.

Instagram: @shaman919

The crowd brought candles, pride flags, and signs to show support.

50,000 have come out to #LakeEola for tonight's #OrlandoUnited vigil. This is why we #LoveOrlando! #OrlandoStrong
Visit Orlando @VisitOrlando

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Above, a rainbow appeared, prompting emotional reactions from some in the crowd.

Whaaaaat! Crowd just went nuts as a stunning rainbow appeared over Lake Eola vigil @WESH
Amanda Ober @AmandaOberWESH

Instagram: @gihnaz

Speakers shared messages of unity and solidarity with the LGBT and Latino communities.

Instagram: @goldenboy08
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

"While the whole world is watching, it is our time to show how love will conquer hate," said Barbara Poma, the owner of the club. "We are one Pulse, one nation."

WESH / Via Facebook: wesh2news
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The crowd chanted along with Pulse employees: "Peace, love, Pulse."

Instagram: @misc

Community leaders also called for unity across lines of faith, sexuality, and race.

Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs made a tearful plea to straight people in the crowd: "Open your hearts to acceptance." #OrlandoShooting
Marisa Gerber @marisagerber

"Orlando united. Orlando unido."

Yes. #OrlandoUnited
Orlando Police @OrlandoPolice

Watch the vigil here.

