50,000 Gather For Vigil To Remember Orlando Shooting Victims
"While the whole world is watching, it is our time to show how love will conquer hate. We are one Pulse, one nation."
Around 50,000 people gathered at Lake Eola in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday to mark one week since the shooting in the city that left 49 people dead at Pulse, a gay nightclub.
The crowd brought candles, pride flags, and signs to show support.
Above, a rainbow appeared, prompting emotional reactions from some in the crowd.
ADVERTISEMENT
Speakers shared messages of unity and solidarity with the LGBT and Latino communities.
"While the whole world is watching, it is our time to show how love will conquer hate," said Barbara Poma, the owner of the club. "We are one Pulse, one nation."
ADVERTISEMENT
The crowd chanted along with Pulse employees: "Peace, love, Pulse."
Community leaders also called for unity across lines of faith, sexuality, and race.
"Orlando united. Orlando unido."
ADVERTISEMENT
These Are Some Of The Heroes Of The Orlando Shooting
buzzfeed.com
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.