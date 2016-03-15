3 Police Officers Shot, Suspect Killed On Chicago's West Side

A Chicago Police Department spokesman said the three officers had been taken to a hospital and were expected to survive.

UPDATE: per Chicago Police spokesman, 3 officers shot here, 3700 block of weat Polk about 9:50 pm

Three Chicago police officers conducting a narcotics investigation were wounded Monday night in a shooting on the city's west side.

The shooting took place just before 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Polk Street, near the city's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent John Escalante said officers had approached a man and woman at a building courtyard when the man pulled out a handgun and started shooting at the officers.

Police responded with gunfire. The male suspect was fatally shot, while the woman was not injured.

All of the officers were part of the 11th District Tactical Unit and ad 10 to 12 years of experience, Escalante said outside of a hospital where the officers were being treated.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said all three officers had been shot, and they were each expected to survive.

Outside the hospital, police gathered as the three officers were treated.