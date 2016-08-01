3 People Die During Hard Summer Music Festival In Southern California

A man and a woman died at hospitals in the early hours of Sunday after attending Saturday's festival, San Bernardino County officials said. They were identified as 22-year-old Derek Lee of San Francisco and 21-year-old Alyssa Dominguez of San Diego.

A 22-year-old Chino Hills woman, Roxanne Ngo, also died at a hospital early Monday after attending Sunday's festival.

Their deaths were not related, officials said, and their causes of death were under investigation. More information was not immediately available.