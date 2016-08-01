BuzzFeed News

3 People Die During Hard Summer Music Festival In Southern California

Temperatures reached the upper 90s during the weekend event in Fontana, California.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on August 1, 2016, at 6:08 p.m. ET

Three people died over the weekend after attending the Hard Summer Music Festival in Fontana, California.

A man and a woman died at hospitals in the early hours of Sunday after attending Saturday's festival, San Bernardino County officials said. They were identified as 22-year-old Derek Lee of San Francisco and 21-year-old Alyssa Dominguez of San Diego. A 22-year-old Chino Hills woman, Roxanne Ngo, also died at a hospital early Monday after attending Sunday's festival.Their deaths were not related, officials said, and their causes of death were under investigation. More information was not immediately available.

The festival took place outdoors at the Auto Club Speedway as temperatures reached the upper 90s. Authorities told the Fontana Herald News that heat may have played a role in the deaths.

Festival organizers had encouraged attendees to hydrate and seek medical attention if they needed it — even if they were under the influence.

Last year, two young women died at Hard Summer after drug overdoses.

Their deaths prompted the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to temporarily ban electronic music festivals and raves on its property while a task force considered new safety measures.

At the time, one LA supervisor said event organizers should take responsibility by providing a safe, drug-free environment.

"If raves are only going to exist when drugs and alcohol are available, then they are no longer welcome in Los Angeles County’s facilities,” Michael Antonovich told the Los Angeles Times.

Ultimately, the county decided not to fully ban raves, though it allowed officials to consider each on a case-by-case basis.

For 2016, Hard Summer moved from its previous local at the LA County Fairplex to the Auto Club Speedway in San Bernardino County.

