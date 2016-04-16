3 Injured After Explosion At Sikh Temple In Germany

A person in a mask was seen fleeing the area shortly after the blast, Essen police said. Several people detained were later released.

Three people were injured at a Sikh temple in Germany on Saturday after an unknown person apparently set off an explosion, the Associated Press reported.

The blast left a 60-year-old man in serious condition after blowing out several windows of the gurdwara, or Sikh temple, on Saturday evening in the northwestern city of Essen. A 47-year-old man and a 56-year-old man also sustained minor injuries.

There was no evidence as of Saturday night that it was a terrorist attack, authorities added.