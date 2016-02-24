8 Killed, States Of Emergency Declared As Tornadoes Sweep Southeast

Severe storms tore a path of destruction through the South on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing significant damage and injuries in several states.

Damage at the Sugar Hill RV Park is scattered in Convent, La., on Wednesday.

Severe storms and tornadoes swept through the southeastern U.S. on Tuesday and Wednesday, damaging homes and businesses, and leaving at least eight people dead.

A 58-year-old man was killed in South Carolina after being hit by a tree as he was clearing debris from the storms that swept through the area on Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

Two people were killed and dozens injured Tuesday after a tornado hit a recreational vehicle park in St. James Parish, Louisiana, the Associated Press reported. In Lamar County, Mississippi, another person died in a mobile home.