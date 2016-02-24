BuzzFeed News

8 Killed, States Of Emergency Declared As Tornadoes Sweep Southeast

Severe storms tore a path of destruction through the South on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing significant damage and injuries in several states.

By Claudia Koerner

Last updated on February 25, 2016, at 8:19 a.m. ET

Posted on February 23, 2016, at 11:00 p.m. ET

Severe storms and tornadoes swept through the southeastern U.S. on Tuesday and Wednesday, damaging homes and businesses, and leaving at least eight people dead.

Damage at the Sugar Hill RV Park is scattered in Convent, La., on Wednesday.
Max Becherer / AP

Damage at the Sugar Hill RV Park is scattered in Convent, La., on Wednesday.

A 58-year-old man was killed in South Carolina after being hit by a tree as he was clearing debris from the storms that swept through the area on Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

Two people were killed and dozens injured Tuesday after a tornado hit a recreational vehicle park in St. James Parish, Louisiana, the Associated Press reported. In Lamar County, Mississippi, another person died in a mobile home.

A water tower is seen collapsed Tuesday in Assumption Parish, La.
Handout / Reuters

A water tower is seen collapsed Tuesday in Assumption Parish, La.

Mississippi, Alabama, Virginia, and Louisiana's governors declared states of emergency for areas affected by the storms. As night fell on Tuesday, emergency crews continued to search for other victims as well as assess damage.

Max Becherer / AP
Max Becherer / AP

In Pensacola, Florida, a tornado ripped into an apartment complex Tuesday night. Extensive damage as well as a gas leak were reported in the area, and crews were responding to reports of people trapped in buildings.

Pensacola near I10
Jim Edds @ExtremeStorms

Pensacola near I10

Six people were injured and crews were continue to search the area, local officials said. Three buildings in the complex were damaged, and according to estimates, the tornado's path was two miles long.

On Wednesday, the storms moved into the Mid-Atlantic region. Two men and a 2-year-old were killed after a reported tornado hit the town of Waverly. A fourth person died in Appomattox County.

FROM THE SCENE: Car flipped, debris on the ground along U.S. Route 460 in Waverly after severe storm.
Michael Campbell @itsthesoup

FROM THE SCENE: Car flipped, debris on the ground along U.S. Route 460 in Waverly after severe storm.

Virginia State Police told the Associated Press the victims were a 50-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, and a 2-year-old child.

Police also said a man died in Appomattox County, WTVR reported. The man's body reportedly was found after his home was destroyed by a funnel cloud.

More heartbreaking images from Waverly coming in to our newsroom where 3 are dead. These pics from David Garcia.
Todd Corillo @ToddCorillo

More heartbreaking images from Waverly coming in to our newsroom where 3 are dead. These pics from David Garcia.

Viewer photos from Jason Smith-Evergreen at 3:30pm @MarParNews @wx_will @gflickinger @ABC13News #vawx
Melissa Le Fevre @LeFevreWX

Viewer photos from Jason Smith-Evergreen at 3:30pm @MarParNews @wx_will @gflickinger @ABC13News #vawx

WTVR reported that damage included a church, mobile homes, and cars as the storm moved through the Sussex County area.

More damage was reported in Appomattox, Virginia.

Photos from Matthew Duty shows storm damage in Appomattox
WTVR CBS 6 Richmond @CBS6

Photos from Matthew Duty shows storm damage in Appomattox

Tornado watches remained ongoing in several states on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the #Tornado Watches in place along the E. Coast. Includes portions of SC, NC VA MD PA NJ &amp; DE
WeatherNation @WeatherNation

Here is a look at the #Tornado Watches in place along the E. Coast. Includes portions of SC, NC VA MD PA NJ &amp; DE

Forecasters also warned of thunderstorms reaching into metro areas including Baltimore, Washington D.C., and New York City.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for NYC metro until 11:30 pm ET; NWS warns of "extremely dangerous situation"
BuzzFeed Storm @BuzzFeedStorm

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for NYC metro until 11:30 pm ET; NWS warns of “extremely dangerous situation"

