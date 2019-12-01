10 People Were Injured In A Shooting Near New Orleans's French Quarter

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Canal Street Sunday morning involving a total of 11 victims struck by gunfire. Several streets are blocked off.

Police initially said an 11th victim later arrived at a hospital with an injury, but by Sunday afternoon, investigators corrected the number of victims to 10.

New Orleans police officers near the 700 block of Canal Street, at the edge of the city's French Quarter, heard gunshots around 3:20 a.m., police said . They then found 10 people with gunshot wounds, who were taken to local hospitals, police superintendent Shaun Ferguson said .

A shooting near New Orleans's French Quarter left 10 people injured early Sunday, as the city was busy with fans attending the annual Bayou Classic football game.

@CrimestopperGNO UPDATE: Upon further investigation, the total number of victims in this incident is, in fact, 10. Investigation remains ongoing. #NOPDAlert

Two of the victims are in critical condition, one with a gunshot wound to the chest and the other to the torso, Ferguson told reporters Sunday morning.

Ferguson says multiple law enforcement agencies were in the area because of Bayou Classic. @FOX8NOLA

Ferguson added extra officers were on patrol in the area overnight because of crowds for Saturday's annual game between the Grambling State University Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars. When shots first rang out, officers were so close they thought they were being fired upon, he said.

One person was detained near the scene, but no one has been arrested as of early Sunday morning. The street was so crowded at the time of the shooting that officers couldn't immediately identify a suspect or suspects, Ferguson said.

A witness told New Orleans's Fox 8 that the multiple gunshots began suddenly.

"It scared everybody," she said. "It scared the cops because they just came out of nowhere."

On Twitter, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell thanked police for their quick response.

"The shootings on Canal Street early this morning were an ugly disruption of an otherwise beautiful holiday weekend," she said. "We will do everything we can to wrap the victims and their families in our love and support, and to bring the criminals responsible to justice."