Kidnapping Of 10-Year-Old Boy In Dallas Home Invasion Was Not Random, Police Say

Dallas police said Nicholas Fierros was taken by three men who stormed into his relative's home and demanded money; as of Tuesday, they remained at large.

A 10-year-old boy was found unharmed Monday night after being taken from his family's Dallas, Texas, home during an attempted armed robbery.

The Dallas Police Department issued an alert for Nicholas Fierros, who was taken at gunpoint by three men from a family member's home around 12:30 p.m. He was found around 7 p.m. by a couple who recognized him from media coverage of the kidnapping, and on Tuesday, police said it appeared the kidnapping was not random.

"They were there at that home specifically and had targeted that home specifically," Assistant Chief Randy Blankenbaker said.

According to police, three men dressed entirely in black stormed into the home with guns and demanded money. They restrained a woman — Nicholas' aunt — while his 14-year-old and 6-year-old cousins hid and called 911, the Dallas Morning News reported.

When the men did not get the money they were after, they took Nicholas, police said.

The men then fled with the boy, who another family member told WFAA was bound with duct tape. At one point, the boy's family received a text message demanding $60,000 as ransom for the boy, CBS DFW reported.