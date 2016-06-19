10 Horses Killed In Stable Fire Outside Los Angeles
Another 22 horses survived the blaze, which broke out early Sunday morning in Montebello, California.
Ten horses were killed early Sunday after fire broke out in a stable in Montebello, California.
Another 22 horses survived the fire, the Associated Press reported.
The fire broke out just after midnight. About 80 firefighters from four departments in the area responded, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said, and arson has not been ruled out.
The region was in the grips of a heat wave on Sunday, which elevated fire danger.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.