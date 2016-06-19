BuzzFeed News

10 Horses Killed In Stable Fire Outside Los Angeles

Another 22 horses survived the blaze, which broke out early Sunday morning in Montebello, California.

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

Last updated on June 19, 2016, at 6:37 p.m. ET

Posted on June 19, 2016, at 6:25 p.m. ET

Ten horses were killed early Sunday after fire broke out in a stable in Montebello, California.

Ten horses killed when fire erupts overnight at Montebello ranch, @erinmyers reports https://t.co/zO1mmwk5N8
KTLA @KTLA

Ten horses killed when fire erupts overnight at Montebello ranch, @erinmyers reports https://t.co/zO1mmwk5N8

Another 22 horses survived the fire, the Associated Press reported.

Sad day in Montebello. New images from a barn fire that killed 10 horses. @cbsla
Joy Benedict @joybenedict

Sad day in Montebello. New images from a barn fire that killed 10 horses. @cbsla

Stable workers freed as many horses as they could, and some horses nearly hit firefighters as they ran from the blaze, Montebello Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Frederickson told the AP.

The fire broke out just after midnight. About 80 firefighters from four departments in the area responded, the Los Angeles Times reported.

montebello on fire
J-Cruz @jcruzz28

montebello on fire

Roughly 20,000 square feet of the stables was destroyed, the LA Times reported. Firefighters worked for about two hours to knock down the fire.

No people were injured in the fire, but two goats were also killed along with about 100 chickens, CBS LA reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said, and arson has not been ruled out.

10 horses killed in a fire at a #Montebello stable. Neighbors blame the homeless that live nearby. @ABC7 4pm
Mayde Gomez @abc7mayde

10 horses killed in a fire at a #Montebello stable. Neighbors blame the homeless that live nearby. @ABC7 4pm

The region was in the grips of a heat wave on Sunday, which elevated fire danger.

Red Flag Warnings added for LA/Ventura County mountains Sun-Tue Extreme Fire Danger! #laheat #LAWeather #cawx
NWS Los Angeles @NWSLosAngeles

Red Flag Warnings added for LA/Ventura County mountains Sun-Tue Extreme Fire Danger! #laheat #LAWeather #cawx

