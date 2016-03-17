This Short Video Went Viral And It Pretty Much Captures The Mood In Brazil
:-/
Yesterday Brazilian producer and announcer Carlos Henrique Correa posted this short video on his Facebook page. Since going live, it's racked up millions of views for how much it captures the mood in his country:
You can watch the original video here:
-
Clarissa Passos é sub-editora do BuzzFeed, em São Paulo
Contact Clarissa Passos at clarissa.passos@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.