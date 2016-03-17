BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Short Video Went Viral And It Pretty Much Captures The Mood In Brazil

world

This Short Video Went Viral And It Pretty Much Captures The Mood In Brazil

:-/

By Clarissa Passos and Hayes Brown

Headshot of Clarissa Passos

Clarissa Passos

Equipe BuzzFeed, Brasil

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 17, 2016, at 1:19 p.m. ET

Yesterday Brazilian producer and announcer Carlos Henrique Correa posted this short video on his Facebook page. Since going live, it's racked up millions of views for how much it captures the mood in his country:

The original video showed President Dilma Roussef receiving the presidential sash from former president Lula de Silva back in 2011. Correa simply reversed it. Both of them are currently in the middle of a corruption scandal that's paralyzing Brazil and Lula was yesterday named Roussef's presidential chief of staff to avoid prosecution.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The original video showed President Dilma Roussef receiving the presidential sash from former president Lula de Silva back in 2011. Correa simply reversed it.

Both of them are currently in the middle of a corruption scandal that's paralyzing Brazil and Lula was yesterday named Roussef's presidential chief of staff to avoid prosecution.

You can watch the original video here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT