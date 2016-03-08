11 Photos That Show The Human Side Of The Fight Against Zika In Salvador
The faces behind the numbers.
Photographer Mauricio Susin took a series of photos on the Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya epidemics, each of which is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito in Salvador.
The following pictures and descriptions were taken from his Instagram profile.
1. On February 13, 6.6 thousand soldiers were mobilized to fight against Aedes aegypti in Bahia.
2. They visited neighborhoods going door-to-door.
3. Many of the people the soldiers visited already had the disease.
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Evanilda and Ana live in one of the poor parts of the city. Last year they had Zika, like many of their neighbors.
5. Local residents run a high risk.
6. Pregnant women are more at risk
7. As of mid-February, the Health Ministry counted 3,852 suspected cases of Microcephaly, reported since October 2015.
ADVERTISEMENT
8. In addition to instructional orientations, people are finding their own ways to deal with the mosquito and the threat of the virus.
9. And working to help the community
10. Mother Marta de Iansã shows the photographer a "spiritual cure" ritual, using aroeira leaves and calling for aid from Iansã
11. The WHO projects that 4 million cases of Zika will occur in the Americas. 1.5 million of them will be in Brazil.
-
Clarissa Passos é sub-editora do BuzzFeed, em São Paulo
Contact Clarissa Passos at clarissa.passos@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.