Kiara Cain, a lifelong Lansing, Michigan, resident, has felt a lot of pressure about voting in her first-ever presidential election this year, knowing that her state can decide the future of the nation at a chaotic moment in history.



Cain was never considering voting for President Donald Trump. But she didn’t want to vote for former vice president Joe Biden either without really understanding what he was offering.

Both in the presidential election and the down-ballot races, she has found it difficult to get to the bottom of a candidate’s actual policy positions. “You only get to see what they put out instead of the truth of things,” she said. She has also struggled to parse the complicated language of the legislative proposals and measures on the ballot.

Cain ultimately voted for Biden via an absentee ballot on Monday. She just did not expect that being an informed voter would be this challenging. She’s frustrated that it takes so much research to decide whom and what she’s voting for, and she worries that it will turn off young voters like herself from exercising their right to vote.

“When you’re thrown into something brand new and you have to know information for you to be able to make the correct choice, … it’s hard because it’s not something you’re used to,” Cain, 21, told BuzzFeed News. “You’re going into it blindly.”

Voter turnout among Black Michiganders like Cain will likely be crucial to winning the battleground Midwestern state in 2020 that helped propel Trump into the White House four years ago. But in a year wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic and massive social upheaval, counting on young first-time voters as they navigate the complex political process is asking for a lot. And Cain feels the weight of that responsibility to vote for the candidate who will most benefit her community and the country at this moment.

Democrats have carried Michigan since the early ’90s, until Trump broke through the blue wall to sweep all 16 of its electoral votes by an astonishingly slim margin in 2016. More than 4.8 million voters in Michigan cast their ballot that year, and Trump eked out a victory with 10,704 more votes than Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s narrow win in 2016 hinged on a perfect storm of voter turnout: Exit polls showed that college-educated and working-class white voters came out for Trump that year in higher numbers than expected. Meanwhile, Black voter turnout in Michigan shrank by 12.4% from the 2012 election. That combination pushed him over edge there and in other key states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

After Trump’s four tumultuous years in office, which have included a badly mismanaged response to a pandemic, an ensuing economic crisis, and a hostile relationship with the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, polls suggest that the shaky grip he held on the state in 2016 is slipping.

Michigan itself is going through a particularly turbulent year: More than 170,000 residents have had COVID-19, and more than 7,000 have died. Nearly 1 million people lost their jobs in the early months of the virus raging through the state, and experts say that it may take years to make up for those unemployment numbers.

Whitmer, who made the short list for Biden’s running mate, faced fierce backlash from Republicans for her response to the pandemic. Trump has singled her out, criticizing her for “locking down her state” to halt the spread of the virus and accusing her of “want[ing] to be a dictator.”

In October, after the FBI revealed it had thwarted a domestic terror plot by a right-wing militant group to kidnap Whitmer at gunpoint, try her for “treason,” and potentially kill her, Trump sulked that she did not thank him for the agency’s efforts. At a rally in Muskegon, Michigan, days later, he encouraged “lock her up” chants against the governor.

Both Trump and Biden have made plays for voters in Michigan. Biden has visited the state several times in the weeks leading up to the election. At a rally in Southfield in mid-October, he criticized Trump for his COVID-19 response and for stoking racism. He also defended Whitmer against the president’s attacks, saying, “There's not a better governor in the United States of America." On Friday, singer Lizzo, a Michigan native, campaigned on behalf of Biden and encouraged young people to vote early.

Trump has also held a number of rallies in the state to overwhelmingly white crowds, and he has taken to playing on racist fears about “low-income housing,” hoping to win over white suburban women, among whom his support has slipped. But he has been out-fundraised by Biden in recent months, and since September he has slowly gone silent on the airwaves in Midwestern states, including Michigan, that carried him to victory in 2016.

The Biden campaign said they’re engaged in regular voter outreach and campaign surrogate events aimed at Black Michiganders, ads on Black radio stations in the state, and a national “eight-figure multimedia investment" in ads targeting Black media outlets.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

