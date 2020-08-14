A Woman Who Told Friends She Was Afraid Of Her Ex-Husband Was Killed Outside His Apartment When She Went To Pick Up Her Kids

A woman was found dead in a car outside the apartment of her ex-husband, who, friends and family said, had repeatedly threatened to kill her, after she went there to pick up her children.

Nathan Beal, 35, was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting his ex-wife Mary Schaffer in the head when she arrived outside his home in Spokane, Washington, on Aug. 8.



They had been divorced for years and he had continued to threaten her after their separation, family friend Jamie Adell told BuzzFeed News. Even though Schaffer had told a court she did not feel safe living in the same state as Beal and obtained permission to move to Oregon, Beal was granted custody over their children for the summer months, Adell said.

That day, Schaffer hired a rental car to drive from Oregon to Spokane to pick up their two young children, and had planned to meet Beal in a public setting. She parked across the street from his apartment complex near a supermarket shopping center, Adell said.



According to court documents obtained by the Spokesman-Review, Schaffer was texting her boyfriend before she arrived outside his apartment in Browne's Addition "in case things went south" with Beal. She also sent her boyfriend a photo of her rental car and its license plate in case she went missing, documents stated.

Schaffer had not intended to go there alone. Her boyfriend wanted to be there with her, Adell said, but he was called into work. Schaffer also reached out to Spokane police to ask if they could escort her to the apartment, according to Adell, but police said they couldn't help her because they "don't get involved in matters of family law."

"The last time a custody exchange happened, he had threatened [Schaffer]," Adell said. "She was very nervous, she felt like he might attack her."



Spokane police spokesperson Sgt. Terry Preuninger told BuzzFeed News that he was not aware of such a request being made, but the department does do "domestic standbys" where officers are present to keep the peace between parties.

"If a person has to reclaim property from a place where they were living, custody issues ... we do provide that as a service at times," he said. "Every situation is different, it depends on the call that we're facing, it depends on the seriousness of the request, it depends on the availability of the person."