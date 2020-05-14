Wisconsin Residents Flocked To Bars Right After The State Supreme Court Struck Down A Stay-At-Home Order

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Hordes of people in Wisconsin flocked to bars Wednesday just hours after the state Supreme Court struck down the governor's stay-at-home order, a move public health experts have warned will lead to "a resurgence of [coronavirus] cases and deaths."

In a 4–3 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said Gov. Tony Evers "cannot rely on emergency powers indefinitely" and limited his use of executive powers to issue statewide emergency orders aimed at curbing the coronavirus outbreak.

Evers first issued a monthlong stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus on March 24, which he extended into late May. GOP state lawmakers filed a lawsuit against Evers, a Democrat, and Wisconsin's health secretary, Andrea Palm, over the extension, arguing that the decisions should be made in agreement with the legislature, where Republicans hold a majority.



There are more than 10,900 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin to date, and there have been 421 deaths.

Almost immediately after the court issued its ruling Wednesday, the Tavern League of Wisconsin, the state's largest liquor license trade association, instructed its thousands of members that they can "OPEN IMMEDIATELY."



"It is legal to open your business today," the association said on Facebook. "Please review the [Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation] Guidelines as you prepare to open."

However, photos and videos show crowds of customers without face masks packed into bars, with social distancing guidelines from the WEDC not being visibly adhered to. The Tavern League of Wisconsin did not respond to a request for comment.