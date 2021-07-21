Did You Recently Decide To Get Vaccinated? We Want To Know What Convinced You.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again in the United States and vaccination rates plummeting, healthcare workers and public health experts are urging people to get vaccinated.

We want to hear from you. Fill out this form with your answers, and we may reach out to you for a story.

Though vaccines are now widely available in the US — it’s likely that you can walk into any pharmacy near you and get a shot right now, a drastic contrast to the early, desperate days of people fighting for appointments — the number of people getting vaccinated every day has been steadily decreasing. While more than 3 million people were getting shots a day in April, that number is now down to roughly 500,000.

And unvaccinated people make up the lion’s share of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. In states with low vaccination rates, healthcare workers are reliving nightmare scenarios of hospital wings filled with COVID patients.



Amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, even some of the most defiant voices on the right have begun singing a different tune, urging people to get vaccinated. Several top Republicans are pleading with their constituents to get a vaccine, pointing out that those dying of COVID-19 now are almost exclusively unvaccinated.



About 56% of people in the US have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly half the population has been fully vaccinated. But that leaves about 44% of people who have not been vaccinated at all.



BuzzFeed News previously reported on how people convinced their loved ones to get a vaccine. Now we want to hear from people who have finally decided to get vaccinated, months after the shots became widely available — including people who previously did not want to get a vaccine or were hesitant to but have since changed their minds.

What tipped the scales for you while weighing this decision? Was it watching someone in your family struggle with COVID-19? Or was it advice from a trusted source — a family member, a religious leader, a politician, a news anchor, or Olivia Rodrigo — that made you have a change of heart? Who were they, and what did they say that finally swayed you? Did you just want to wait a while, or did the Delta variant become too big of a threat? Did your workplace put a vaccine mandate in place?

