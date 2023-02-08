And while it’s legally true that there is no expectation of privacy in public spaces, it’s reasonable for people to expect that their photo won’t be taken and shared online simply because they leave their house that day, said Casey Fiesler, an associate professor in the Department of Information Science at the University of Colorado Boulder, who specializes on information ethics and law, and online communities.

Although it is in our nature to want to self-document, social media often magnifies our worst tendencies, Bartholomew argued. “These entities like TikTok, they’re not rewarding thoughtful curation and documenting. They’re rewarding, sexy, controversial, snarky videos that generate views,” he said. “I think people have these good human impulses to curate, to document, to share, and the platform does help you do that. But at the same time, I think it pushes these darker impulses as well.”

TikTok has certainly emboldened our pursuit of attention, but viewers are not blameless here either. Every time we watch a video, share it with our group chats, write a comment, and post it on another platform, we are willing participants in an increasingly toxic ecosystem. TikTok’s For You page is engineered to distinguish between content you engage with and content you don’t, so if you’re served multiple videos of strangers being recorded, it’s likely because the app’s fiercely effective algorithm has figured out that that content occupies your attention.

In the grand scheme of our surveillance state, when public and private entities, including TikTok , pose a bigger threat to our privacy and harvest our data in troubling ways, maybe becoming the main character of the day online isn’t the end of the world. But the casual resignation around how our data is used may explain why we’re increasingly comfortable surveilling each other.

“If you’re constantly under watch, it sort of is more OK, I think, to point your camera at someone else without permission and post it,” Bartholomew said. “I think our sense of privacy is gradually declining.”

When Lee took out her phone to record that day in the Uber, she said she just randomly filmed people on the street and slapped a caption on the video without thinking twice. As her TikTok became viral, she saw that people were invested in the story and wanted to know more. So she went along with it, telling people to stay tuned for updates.

“It was just to play into that story because at the end of the day, it was a character I was playing on TikTok. You kind of like, want to [draw] them in,” she said. She frequently posts comedic videos about dating where she’s on the losing end, like dancing behind text that reads “me after he texts at 12am asking wyd after ghosting me for 3 months.” It’s a narrative she’s created for content — “I’m embarrassing myself.”

Lee’s viral video is an example of what Drenten calls story-making, a popular form of social media content in which fictionalized or speculative context is added. Story-making content can seem like an innocuous expression of main character syndrome (a self-absorbed person who identifies as the protagonist in their life), but it can also have unintended consequences, like in Goodman’s case.

After Goodman responded to her TikTok, it was flooded with comments criticizing her for filming strangers without their consent and for making up the story. Lee removed the TikTok and made an apology video. “I do agree that having consent is something that should be explored in all social media platforms. Please note that my intentions were never to hurt anyone’s feelings in the making of this video,” she said. (Lee later deleted that apology video too, after being criticized for saying consent should be “explored.”)

The backlash she received over that incident was intense, and she told BuzzFeed News that she got death threats. Though the experience has taught her to recenter herself and not others in her content, Lee thinks being filmed in public — with or without permission — is bound to happen.

“You can’t avoid it. Everyone has a smartphone and camera,” she said. “It’s what our generation does.”