Amid an ongoing epidemic of violence against indigenous women, advocates said a bill pushed by Sen. Joni Ernst will hinder Native domestic violence and sexual assault survivors’ efforts to get justice.

Pete Marovich / Getty Images

Indigenous leaders and activists are criticizing a new version of the Violence Against Women Act reauthorization bill, introduced in Congress last week by Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, saying it would undermine domestic violence and sexual assault survivors’ efforts to attain justice on tribal lands. At issue for tribal leaders is how much authority tribes would have to prosecute crimes on their land when a non-Indian party is involved. These types of situations could fall under tribal, state, or federal jurisdiction, depending on the nature and severity of the crime, as well as other factors. The system has led to confusion in tribal communities and even among state and federal officials, and many advocates have said it has made seeking justice for crimes in Indian country extremely challenging. Because of this complexity, tribes have been fighting to expand their jurisdiction. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, indigenous Americans experience higher rates of violence than any other ethnicity, and the perpetrator of violence is more likely to be a non-Indian. Native women are murdered at a higher rate than any other group in the country; a study from the National Institute of Justice found that 84% of indigenous women have experienced violence in their lifetime, and 56% of them have experienced sexual violence. Ernst, who is a rape survivor, pointed to her experience while introducing her version of the bill along with 10 other Republican senators. It's meant to rival California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s VAWA reauthorization legislation, a companion bill to the one the House passed in April that has since languished in Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Senate. Ernst’s office did not respond to requests for comment. Signed in 1994, VAWA is a federal law meant to protect survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Congress must reauthorize it every few years, but it expired in 2018 amid a government shutdown, and was revived for only a few weeks with a short-term spending bill in 2019. The most recent reauthorization, in 2013, restored tribal jurisdiction to some categories of crime related to domestic abuse, and tribes have been fighting to expand those categories in a subsequent VAWA reauthorization bill. Though funding continues for the grant programs in VAWA, disputes between Democrats and Republicans over key details in the bill, including tribal provisions, have driven a political wedge into a piece of legislation that, until more recently, there was bipartisan agreement on. Ernst, who is up for reelection in 2020, accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of blocking her bill in a bid to prevent her from winning a second term in 2020. Schumer responded that she wrote the bill in a way that was favorable to the NRA.



Bill Clark / AP Sen. Patty Murray, a democrat, listens as Deborah Parker, vice chairwoman of the Tulalip Tribes in Washington state, speaks during a news conference.

Ernst’s staffers had shared a draft of her bill with tribal advocates in September, according to three who spoke to BuzzFeed News. The staffers, they said, appeared receptive to their concerns over some details in the draft. But they did not hear back about any potential changes to the bill, and when it was unveiled, they were taken aback because their concerns weren’t addressed. Both Feinstein’s and Ernst’s bills expand jurisdiction over child abuse, human trafficking cases, and assault on tribal law enforcement officials, among other crimes, but the language in Ernst’s bill strips away provisions that empower tribal courts to see through a prosecution of a crime on their land. Though Ernst's bill issues $15 million a year in funding to help tribes implement VAWA, other provisions effectively render tribal courts impotent, according to Mary Kathryn Nagle, a lawyer and activist for the NIWRC. Nagle, who was in meetings with tribal leaders and Ernst’s office, said one of the most troubling provisions in Ernst’s bill would allow a defendant to request a stay at any point in proceedings, and remove the case to a federal court for review — without first exhausting all remedies in a tribal court. Once there, a federal court would be able to review whether the defendant’s due process was violated and a tribal court conviction, if there was one. Though tribal courts currently follow the same due process rights as state courts, Ernst’s bill would subject them to different standards, Nagle said. “It’s absurd,” she added. “It’s just not clear why tribal courts are entitled to less deference in their own interpretations of their own laws — why this process needs to be completely revised and remodeled when it’s actually working right now.” Ernst's VAWA bill would also subject tribal governments to be audited by the US attorney general, which Ernst’s staff told tribal leaders, according to Nagle, was included because the bill involves federal grant funding. Nagle argues that language is so open-ended that there are no parameters for how much authority the attorney general has during an audit. “I think some of this drafting is just sloppy. But it’s also nonsensical,” she said. “We’re very happy to problem-solve in Indian country, but you’ve got to actually tell us what we’re trying to solve. We need to actually be able to define the problem instead of just flapping around this new language that creates more problems.” The tribal advocates who spoke to BuzzFeed News said they’re backing Feinstein’s version of VAWA, which would close, against the NRA’s lobbying, the “boyfriend loophole.” That measure would ban anyone convicted of stalking or domestic abuse, or has a restraining order against them, from obtaining or owning guns. Feinstein’s bill also expands tribal jurisdiction and LGBTQ protections. Republican senators refused to bring Feinstein's bill to a vote last week. Currently, tribal courts are only allowed to prosecute domestic violence, dating violence, and violation of protection orders if the non-Indian perpetrator has ties to the community, or is a current or former spouse or dating partner of an indigenous victim. Feinstein’s bill would eliminate the requirement that a non-Indian perpetrator have “sufficient ties” to the community or victim to be prosecuted by a tribal court, and expand the category of crimes a tribal court can prosecute.

As a survivor and someone who worked at a victim’s shelter during my time in college, I have a clear understanding of how vital it is for survivors to have resources and support in what can be some of the darkest times of their lives. My bill provides that support.