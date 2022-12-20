Some Uvalde Victims Were Still Alive When Medics Reached Them In The Classroom But They Were Not Immediately Taken To The Hospital

Uvalde shooting victims who were still alive when they were finally removed from the school building were not immediately treated or transported to a facility for the emergency care they needed, records obtained by news outlets show.

The biggest cause for the delay in medical care was the confoundingly slow police response. But a lack of coordination and poor communication between law enforcement and medical staff led to confusion and further delayed critical emergency services to victims that could have potentially saved their lives, according to a report copublished by the Texas Tribune, ProPublica, and the Washington Post on Tuesday.

Nineteen children and two adults died after a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School on May 24. But one teacher and two children were still alive when medical staff reached them, the report said, after police finally engaged the assailant, killing him.

Emergency responders carried Eva Mireles, a 44-year-old fourth-grade teacher, outside the school and placed her on the sidewalk as they administered CPR. One Border Patrol medic told investigators that there was no ambulance nearby, even though there were two parked 100 feet away, according to the report.

Ten minutes went by and several more ambulances came and went before Mireles was taken into one of them. Medics intubated her and tried to get her heart pumping, but they did not transport her to a hospital, the report said. They worked on her for another 40 minutes inside the ambulance before she was declared dead.

Records obtained by the Tribune, ProPublica, and the Post show that none of the five medical helicopters that responded to the shooting transported any victims from the classrooms where the shooter opened fire.

Medics treating a boy who fit the description of 10-year-old Xavier Lopez rushed him to a field outside the school building after hearing that people injured were being airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio. After waiting 11 minutes for a helicopter, they decided to drive to the hospital in an ambulance. En route, a state trooper performed CPR on the boy, who had gone into cardiac arrest, while a medic treated his wounds.

The ambulance rerouted to a different hospital, where Xavier was declared dead. A helicopter reached the school eight minutes after the ambulance carrying Xavier left, the report said.

"If the cops had done their job, the medics might’ve had a chance," Xavier's dad, Abel Lopez, told the Tribune.

Jacklyn "Jackie" Cazares, 9, was also still alive when medics reached her in the classroom. The report said she was quickly placed in an ambulance but died on the way to the hospital.