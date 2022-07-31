A 10-Year-Old Girl Is The Last Injured Victim Of The Uvalde Shooting To Be Discharged From The Hospital

Mayah Zamora, a 10-year-old who was critically injured in the deadly school shooting in Uvalde in May, was discharged from the hospital on Friday, 66 days after she was first admitted.

Mayah was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio in critical condition on May 24, when a shooter opened fire inside Robb Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults.



Since then, Mayah has undergone a series of surgeries and treatment. Her family said in a GoFundMe on June 10 that she was facing a "long road to recovery," including future hospital visits, as well as mental health and trauma treatment.

Her brother, Ruben Zamora, posted on Facebook in early July that she had started physical therapy, and it was unclear at the time how long she would have to stay at the hospital.

"It can be as long as another month+ , or as short as 2 weeks. We will just have to see how much my sister can progress," he wrote. "But I’ll tell you what she is strong, she is determined, she is stubborn, she is hard headed- and on top of all that.. she wants to get out of that hospital. She has surprised the doctors so much, and she’s gunning for more."

On Friday, Mayah walked out of the building to cheers as she handed flowers to hospital staff. She was the last patient injured in the Uvalde shooting to be discharged from a hospital.

