The University Of Utah Admitted "Shortcomings" In Its Response To Domestic Abuse Involving Two Students That Ended In One Being Killed

On Jan. 14, Dong told the university's housing staff about Wang's suicidal ideation and asked them to check up on him. She told them about the assault at the motel, describing herself as Wang's ex-girlfriend.

"We both have depression and are in a bad situation," she said, according to a report by housing staff. It was the first time the school was informed of the Jan. 12 incident; the University of Utah said there is no process requiring local police to inform a university of any arrests or protective orders involving students.

University officials could not get in touch with Wang on Jan. 14, and subsequent attempts to reach him and Dong over the next few days were unsuccessful.



By Jan. 31, access card data showed that Wang had not swiped into a housing building on campus for over a week. Dong's suitemate told officials conducting a wellness check that she hadn't seen Dong in a while.

School officials repeatedly tried to contact both of them, as well as their parents in China, over the next few days. Dong told the school that she was at an off-campus location, but declined to say where she was or meet police in person, and refused help with her protective order.

On Feb. 9, Dong's mother told the university that she spoke with her daughter, who was sad because of her breakup, and that she would return to campus in two days.

On a call with housing staff member the next day, Wang was irate, according to correspondence released by the university. Wang asked "who was going to pay" for him losing his reputation and being accused of being a domestic abuser, and said it should be the police because they did not believe him. He also said to stop contacting him and that he wouldn't be going back to campus.

Then, at 3:51 a.m. the next day, Wang emailed a housing administrator saying that he and Dong were going to die by suicide together using drugs that he bought on the "dark net."

"She knows that I suffered so much (because of my illness and horrible life) and cannot keep going. So, she decided to go with me," he wrote.

"We planned to leave this world on 15th, but I messed up. While we were trying the feeling that heroin would brought to us, I was fine, but she got severe respiratory depression and vomited," Wang wrote. "She was unconscious during the following several hours. I didn't have a heart to see she suffering. So, I injected high dose of heroin to her, witch would relief her from suffering."

The housing administrator saw the email an hour later and informed the police, who located them via cellphone data at a Quality Inn in Salt Lake City. University police and Salt Lake City police went to the scene and found her dead, then arrested Wang there.

Wang has been charged with murder and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Jail.

In a letter issued Tuesday, university President Taylor Randall acknowledged that school officials had shortcomings in their response to the situation, including "a delay by former members of our housing services staff in notifying the University of Utah Police Department of indications of intimate partner violence; processes, procedures and trainings in housing that needed to be clarified and improved; and insufficient and unprofessional internal communication."

Dong's roommate, McGartland, said campus police and Salt Lake City police should have acted sooner.

"It was absolutely preventable," she told the Chronicle about Dong's death. McGartland also said that the Utah Global program did not help international students integrate into campus life.

"Zhifan was isolated from day one," she said. "I can clearly see that she was being manipulated from day one. She came here and had no friends, no support."

Several staff members were reprimanded for failing to report the January assault to the necessary university departments and not requiring a welfare check, which would have involved the police early on. Documents show that school officials also scrambled the students' names in a text message, referring to them as "Wong" and "Dang," and mixed up their names in meeting minutes. The university also initially contacted the parent of a different Haoyu Wang at the school.

"There's quite a few communications with the housing officials where it's clear they don't even know which one is the male and which one is the female. And so that's like their level of understanding of their situation, that they just don't even know who they're talking to," Brian Stewart, an attorney representing Dong's parents, told BuzzFeed News.

Dong's parents, who are from the Henan province, plan to sue the university for failing to protect their daughter, Stewart said.

This is not the first domestic violence incident involving a University of Utah student that resulted in death. In 2018, Lauren McCluskey, a senior on the school's track and field team, was shot and killed outside her dorm by a 36-year-old man she had briefly dated, who authorities said lied to her about his age and was a registered sex offender.



McCluskey had previously reported that the man was harassing her and extorting her over explicit photos of herself. In May 2020, the Salt Lake Tribune reported that days before she was killed, a university police officer assigned to her case shared those photos with at least three other officers and said that he could "look at them whenever he wanted."

Two years after her death, her parents agreed to a $13.5 million settlement with the state of Utah and the university.