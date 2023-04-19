Tyre Nichols’s Family Is Suing The City Of Memphis And The Police Officers Involved In His Death For $550 Million

Tyre Nichols’s family has sued the city of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department, as well as several city employees and former police officers, over his death in January.

Filed in the US District Court of Western Tennessee on Wednesday, the civil lawsuit alleges that the brutal beating of Nichols by Memphis police officers in the department’s “hyper-aggressive” specialized unit was sanctioned and tolerated by the MPD, the police chief, and the city.

“The savage beating of Tyre Nichols was a direct and foreseeable product of the unconstitutional policies, practices, customs, and decisions made by the city of Memphis,” attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, said at a news conference in Memphis on Wednesday.

The lawsuit is asking for $550 million in damages, an amount that Crump said was intentional and symbolic.

“We wanted to send a message to other cities that have similar policies that say it's OK to terrorize people in Black communities and in brown communities,” he said. “When we say $550 million — this is the 50-year anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King [Jr.], and we're in the city where Dr. King was assassinated.”

The Memphis Police Department declined to respond to the lawsuit to BuzzFeed News, saying they “do not comment on pending litigation.” The city of Memphis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nichols was driving home from work to have dinner with his parents on Jan. 7 when he was stopped by officers in the MPD’s specialized Scorpion unit and brutally beaten. He died three days later from excessive bleeding.

Six of the officers involved — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, and Preston Hemphill — were fired in late January, as were three members of the Memphis Fire Department who failed to treat Nichols adequately when they responded to the scene. Five of the six former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.

But in addition to the criminal charges, Crump said, the civil suit is an effort to “make it financially unsustainable for these police oppression units to unjustly kill Black people in the future.”