President Donald Trump — confronting a COVID-19 death toll of more than 225,000 people, lagging behind Joe Biden in the polls, and struggling to find a coherent closing message ahead of Election Day in a week — spent Tuesday morning continuing his pattern of trying to confuse voters and undermine the election system.

Trump claimed without evidence that a large number of early voters have changed their minds and now want to modify their vote — in favor of Trump, Trump claimed — and encouraged them to do so. It was part of an early morning all-caps tirade on Twitter, one of his favorite platforms to spread misinformation.

Trump began, “Strongly Trending (Google)...” (this is not true).

He continued, “...since immediately after the second debate...” (this is also not true).

He went on, “...is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me.”

“The answer in most states is YES.” (This is also not true. Changing your vote is only possible in a handful of states.)

“Go do it. Most important Election of your life!” he concluded. (That last sentence is probably true.)

Trump’s tweet came about 20 minutes after Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy mentioned on air a New York Post article about a spike in Google searches for “Can I change my vote” — the Post linked the searches to its unverified report on Hunter Biden.

That phrase was not among Google’s top trending searches in the US over the past seven days. There were small spikes in searches for “Can I change my vote” beginning Oct. 24 — but not, as Trump asserted, immediately after the Thursday debate, which had a drop in viewer ratings compared to the first debate.

Google searches for the exact phrase Trump tweeted do not show which candidate people are considering changing their votes for. But searches for “Can I change my vote to Trump” and “Can I change my vote to Biden” have both similarly seen small increases in the past few days, though there is no huge difference in volume between the two.