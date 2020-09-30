 Skip To Content
The First Trump-Biden Debate Stressed Everybody The Hell Out

"I feel like I’m watching a Facebook comment feed in real time."

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Posted on September 29, 2020, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Viewers were overwhelmed by the chaotic mess that Tuesday's presidential debate devolved into almost immediately, with President Trump doggedly interrupting former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace at every turn.

It took just minutes for the mayhem to begin, and those who tuned in to watch the first debate of 2020 felt a huge spike in their stress levels as all three men continuously talked over each other.

This debate feels like watching Uncut Gems
Sophia Benoit @1followernodad

This debate feels like watching Uncut Gems

Watching the debate is giving me a pre-existing condition
Carlos del Rio @CarlosdelRio7

Watching the debate is giving me a pre-existing condition

Hi, I’m gonna die at 35 solely from the stress this debate is causing me.
Insert spooky name here @blowenwilson

Hi, I’m gonna die at 35 solely from the stress this debate is causing me.

i turned on the debate and i need to take cbd oil i’m already stressed
Nikki Nasty @nicolerafiee

i turned on the debate and i need to take cbd oil i’m already stressed

oh my god this debate is so frustrating to watch. it makes me want to put my laptop in the microwave for 60 sec, then take the microwave and throw it in the trash, steal a garbage truck, collect the trash, then drive it into a volcano. then seal the volcano with cement
chet porter @chetporter

oh my god this debate is so frustrating to watch. it makes me want to put my laptop in the microwave for 60 sec, then take the microwave and throw it in the trash, steal a garbage truck, collect the trash, then drive it into a volcano. then seal the volcano with cement

I feel like I’m watching a Facebook comment feed in real time
Mike Murphy @mcwm

I feel like I’m watching a Facebook comment feed in real time

This freaking debate is making my chest hurt🥴 #debates
Keana 〰 @keanaharlow

This freaking debate is making my chest hurt🥴 #debates

this how the debate got me lookin
kyl¡e @Ky8ie

this how the debate got me lookin

this debate is crushing my soul 🙃
Shannon Purser @shannonpurser

this debate is crushing my soul 🙃

This debate felt like watching an episode of Jerry Springer but with no host to wrangle in the chaos or audience to boo the insanity.
The Chris of Monte Counto @Chris_Saccaro

This debate felt like watching an episode of Jerry Springer but with no host to wrangle in the chaos or audience to boo the insanity.

What I like about this debate is that at the end I'll be 90 minutes closer to death.
Peter Suderman @petersuderman

What I like about this debate is that at the end I'll be 90 minutes closer to death.

Some couldn't even stomach sitting through the entire event.

I turned on the debate 2 minutes ago and pretty much just have to turn it off this is fucking painful to watch.
Lorraine 🦄 @LorraineScootie

I turned on the debate 2 minutes ago and pretty much just have to turn it off this is fucking painful to watch.

I had to turn off the debates because it was that or take a Xanax
Kristin ChiricoooOooooOoooOoOoo!!! @lolacoaster

I had to turn off the debates because it was that or take a Xanax

I tried to change the channel to escape all this noise but they're playing the debate on every channel help
Horse Tranquilizer @TheWelfareStore

I tried to change the channel to escape all this noise but they're playing the debate on every channel help

One debate down, three to go. Godspeed, America.

