The First Trump-Biden Debate Stressed Everybody The Hell Out
"I feel like I’m watching a Facebook comment feed in real time."
Viewers were overwhelmed by the chaotic mess that Tuesday's presidential debate devolved into almost immediately, with President Trump doggedly interrupting former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace at every turn.
It took just minutes for the mayhem to begin, and those who tuned in to watch the first debate of 2020 felt a huge spike in their stress levels as all three men continuously talked over each other.
Some couldn't even stomach sitting through the entire event.
One debate down, three to go. Godspeed, America.
