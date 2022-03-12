Traci Braxton Has Died Of Esophageal Cancer At 50

Traci Braxton, an actor, singer, and reality TV personality who starred in a show with her sisters, died of cancer on Saturday, her family said. She was 50.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," her sister, R&B star Toni Braxton, said in a statement on Instagram. "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake."

Her husband, Kevin Surratt, said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News that Traci died of esophageal cancer, "after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment."

Traci was "a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer," her family said.

Alongside her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar, she starred in WE Tv's Braxton Family Values, a show about their lives and relationships, since 2011. Traci was also known for her role as Nana in the 2018 movie Sinners Wanted.

