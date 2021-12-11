Beshear, who has declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard, said the state's death toll may top 100.

"This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state's history," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press conference on Saturday.

At least 70 people are believed to be dead in Kentucky after multiple tornadoes tore through the state overnight, causing damage in more than a dozen counties and destroying entire towns, the governor said.

"We have half of some of our towns here in western Kentucky that are just gone," Beshear told CNN.



In Mayfield, Kentucky, a tornado caused a candle factory to collapse. Beshear said about 110 people were in the building at the time, and that he believes at least dozens of them have died. Kentucky Rep. James Comer told CNN the factory was one of the largest employers in Mayfield, and it was its busiest this time of year because of the holiday season.

Kyanna Parsons-Perez, one of the employees, went live on Facebook after the collapse, and her coworkers are heard in the background shouting for help and crying.

"I was at my job, we got hit by a tornado and we are trapped in the wall and waiting for the people to come get us," she says in the video.



In an interview with TODAY, Parsons-Perez said she was trapped for two hours under about five feet of debris.

"They had us in the area where you go in case there's a storm, and we were all there. Then, the lights got to flickering, and then all of a sudden ... we could feel the wind. Then, my ears kind of started popping, you know, as they would as if you're on a plane," she said. "And then you did like a little rock, this way and this way. And then, boom, everything came down on us. All you heard was screams."

In Edwardsville, Illinois, an Amazon warehouse collapsed, killing at least two people, officials said.



A nursing home in Monette, Arkansas was also hit by a tornado, killing one person and seriously injuring five others, according to county judge Marvin Day.

In a tweet on Saturday, President Joe Biden said he was briefed on the tornadoes, and was working with governors to "ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue."

"The President has directed that Federal resources be surged immediately to the locations where there is the greatest need to alleviate suffering from the devastating consequences of these storms," the White House said in a statement.