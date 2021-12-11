At Least 70 People Are Believed To Be Dead In Kentucky After Multiple Tornadoes Tore Through The State
"This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state's history," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday.
At least 70 people are believed to be dead in Kentucky after multiple tornadoes tore through the state overnight, causing damage in more than a dozen counties and destroying entire towns, the governor said.
"This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state's history," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press conference on Saturday.
Beshear, who has declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard, said the state's death toll may top 100.
Tornadoes also lashed Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, wrecking buildings and causing hundreds of thousands of people to lose power.
Photos show horrific scenes of destruction, with buildings reduced to rubble and entire structures flattened.
"We have half of some of our towns here in western Kentucky that are just gone," Beshear told CNN.
In Mayfield, Kentucky, a tornado caused a candle factory to collapse. Beshear said about 110 people were in the building at the time, and that he believes at least dozens of them have died. Kentucky Rep. James Comer told CNN the factory was one of the largest employers in Mayfield, and it was its busiest this time of year because of the holiday season.
Kyanna Parsons-Perez, one of the employees, went live on Facebook after the collapse, and her coworkers are heard in the background shouting for help and crying.
"I was at my job, we got hit by a tornado and we are trapped in the wall and waiting for the people to come get us," she says in the video.
In an interview with TODAY, Parsons-Perez said she was trapped for two hours under about five feet of debris.
"They had us in the area where you go in case there's a storm, and we were all there. Then, the lights got to flickering, and then all of a sudden ... we could feel the wind. Then, my ears kind of started popping, you know, as they would as if you're on a plane," she said. "And then you did like a little rock, this way and this way. And then, boom, everything came down on us. All you heard was screams."
In Edwardsville, Illinois, an Amazon warehouse collapsed, killing at least two people, officials said.
A nursing home in Monette, Arkansas was also hit by a tornado, killing one person and seriously injuring five others, according to county judge Marvin Day.
In a tweet on Saturday, President Joe Biden said he was briefed on the tornadoes, and was working with governors to "ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue."
"The President has directed that Federal resources be surged immediately to the locations where there is the greatest need to alleviate suffering from the devastating consequences of these storms," the White House said in a statement.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service had forecast storms brewing on Friday evening, noting that "odds are highest for a strong tornado or two" in Kentucky. Around dusk Central Time on Friday, the NWS warned about a "significant severe weather outbreak," and stressed the heightened danger from tornadoes hitting when people are at home asleep.
Even so, what happened over the next few hours was described in Forbes by Marshall Shepherd of the University of Georgia, a former president of the American Meteorological Society, as two more "worst case scenarios" on top of the elevated nighttime threat.
As storms pushed through the southern central and central US, they spawned multiple tornadoes, at least one of which stayed on the ground over an unusually long time and distance.
The worst destruction tracked from Arkansas, through parts of Missouri and Tennessee, to Kentucky, over a distance of more than 200 miles — although it was unclear from early reports whether a single large tornado stayed on the ground the entire time. A second series of tornadoes tracked from Missouri into Illinois.
Because the storms that generate tornadoes are driven by warm rising air, December is usually a quiet month. But tornadoes can strike at any time of year, and Friday was warm across the South, with temperatures into the 70s Fahrenheit.
Clarissa-Jan Lim is a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News. She is based in New York.
Contact Clarissa-Jan Lim at clarissa.jan.lim@buzzfeed.com.
Peter Aldhous is a science reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Peter Aldhous at peter.aldhous@buzzfeed.com.