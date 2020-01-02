A Mom Is Fighting To Keep Her 11-Month-Old Daughter On Life Support Despite What Doctors Say

A Texas judge ruled Thursday that a hospital can take an 11-month-old girl born with a fatal medical condition off life support, despite her family's opposition.

Tinslee Lewis's family has been fighting for months to keep her on life support at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. She was born prematurely in February 2019 with Ebstein’s anomaly, a rare heart defect, as well as chronic lung disease, and has been in the intensive care unit since her birth. She needs full respiratory and cardiac support, and the hospital said she continues to suffer despite her medical team's best efforts.

"To keep her alive, doctors and nurses must keep her on a constant stream of painkillers, sedatives, and paralytics. As a result, Tinslee is paralyzed at all times," the hospital told BuzzFeed News. "Even with medication and support, Tinslee has 'dying events' 2-3 times per day. When she is in distress, Tinslee crashes and aggressive medical intervention is immediately necessary, which causes even more pain."

Officials at the hospital have been in talks with Tinslee's family about her poor prognosis for months.



In September, hospital officials consulted with an ethics committee about her health, and to seek help addressing the "intractable differences of opinion" between Tinslee's doctors and her mom, Trinity Lewis, about her prognosis.

In the meantime, the hospital and Tinslee's family reached out to other medical facilities asking if they would accept her as a patient.

In late October, the ethics committee determined that further treatment for Tinslee "would be inappropriate and should not be continued." The hospital invoked a state law that gives families 10 days to find another medical facility for a patient before it withdraws life-sustaining treatment.



"It’s become apparent her health will never improve. Despite our best

efforts, her condition is irreversible, meaning it will never be cured or eliminated," the hospital said in its statement at the time. "But more importantly, her physicians believe she is suffering."

However, Tinslee's family won a temporary restraining order against the hospital to keep her on life support for several more weeks. They attended a court hearing with hospital officials in December, and awaited Judge Sandee Bryan Marion's decision.