T.I. Said He Goes To The Gynecologist With His Daughter Every Year To "Check Her Hymen"

The rapper added, "I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Posted on November 6, 2019, at 12:04 p.m. ET

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Rapper and actor T.I. said in a podcast interview that aired Tuesday that he goes with his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist every year to "check her hymen" and make sure it's "still intact."

In an interview with Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham on Ladies Like Us, T.I. talked about his parenting style, among other topics. When asked about whether he's had the "sex talk" with his daughters, he pointed to his approach with his eldest daughter, 18-year-old Deyjah Harris, who's in her first year of college.

"Not only have we had the conversation. We have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen," T.I. said. "Yes, I go with her."

He then mentioned that after her 16th birthday party, he "put a sticky note on the door: 'Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.'"

"So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor comes and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism," T.I. said. "He’s like, ‘You know, sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, 'Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain't no problem.'"

T.I. also noted that he was informed the hymen can be broken in ways other than through sexual penetration. "And so then they come and say, ‘Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity,'" he said. "So I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.'"

Then he added, "I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

T.I.'s comments sparked some backlash on social media, with many expressing shock and disgust.

asking a doctor to check your daughter to see if she has been having sex is humiliating &amp; sick af. &amp; you can’t even always tell by a broken hymen. you can break your hymen by hurting yourself on a bike seat.
patrisha @patrishaluxe

asking a doctor to check your daughter to see if she has been having sex is humiliating &amp; sick af. &amp; you can’t even always tell by a broken hymen. you can break your hymen by hurting yourself on a bike seat.

So instead of celebrating the fact that his child lived another year, TI spends his time hyper-fixating on whether or not her hymen is intact? This is so overwhelmingly weird and toxic and he needs to be stopped
𝑺𝒁𝑨'𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝑾𝒊𝒈 @sammyhammy727

So instead of celebrating the fact that his child lived another year, TI spends his time hyper-fixating on whether or not her hymen is intact? This is so overwhelmingly weird and toxic and he needs to be stopped

I’m gonna need everyone, especially men, to let go of this “viriginity/hymen/purity” concept. It’s outdated, let it go. Virginity is made up. It doesn’t exist. Shut the fuck up.
ig: honeymoonsoul_ @briaruffen

I’m gonna need everyone, especially men, to let go of this “viriginity/hymen/purity” concept. It’s outdated, let it go. Virginity is made up. It doesn’t exist. Shut the fuck up.

This hymen talk is very strange and at the core of it teaches your daughters their bodies aren’t theirs. Don’t do that.
@sweetseducingdy

This hymen talk is very strange and at the core of it teaches your daughters their bodies aren’t theirs. Don’t do that.

You can hear the whole interview here. (T.I.'s comments on his daughter begin around the 44-minute mark.)

The rapper's publicists did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

