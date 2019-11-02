This Little Girl Came Home From School With A New Jacket And She Handled Her Dad's Interrogation Like A PRO

OK, thanks. Now watch this video of the cutest 2-year-old jacket thief you'll ever see.

The video of Mila being interrogated by her dad about a pink and grey Nike jacket she says she bought at the jacket store for FIVE WHOLE MONIES captivated the internet when it was posted on Wednesday.

And guess what? Everyone was on Mila's side.

Mila's mom, Ranya Samara, told BuzzFeed News she saw the jacket stuffed in the side pocket of Mila's backpack when she came home from school.



When Mila's dad, Ehab Rahman, saw the jacket, he said he was confused about why Mila brought home a jacket that neither he nor Samara had bought.



He said they've never seen Mila come home from school with anyone else's stuff.

"So as soon as I saw it I was like, OK I have to have this conversation with her," he told BuzzFeed News. "And that's when I pulled her to the side and I started interrogating her."

In a series of follow-up tweets, Samara's sister, Ayah, who posted the video, explained that the jacket belonged to a girl in Mila's class. Ayah and Mila's dad were "fairly sure" of that when they were asking her about it, she added.



"We were confused why she would say Connor because we knew it did not belong to him!" Ayah wrote on Thursday.

Samara told BuzzFeed News that Mila had mentioned a girl in her class when Samara first asked about the jacket.

"So I texted that girl's mom and she's like, 'oh that is hers, hahaha she can keep it.' But we went to their house the next day and returned it," she said.

But that was the only time Mila mentioned the girl, and they knew it wasn't Connor's all along, Samara said, adding, "Her story changed several times."

The video led to a lot of praise for how calmly Rahman approached the situation. Samara said they've been speaking to Mila in an adult-like tone "since she was a baby."

