A Man Who Attacked An Asian Family Inside A Sam's Club Because He Blamed Them For COVID Was Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison

A man in Texas was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to attacking an Asian American family he blamed for COVID in the early days of the pandemic.

Jose Gomez, 21, violently attacked the family of three at a Sam's Club in Midland, Texas, on March 14, 2020, perceiving them as a "threat" because he assumed they were Chinese and "from the country who started spreading that disease around," the Department of Justice said in a statement.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime in February.



He admitted in his plea that he had followed the dad and his children, ages 6 and 2, around the store. He then grabbed a serrated steak knife on sale, bent the blade so that the sharp part faced outward, and punched the father in the face.

Gomez then got an 8-inch knife from the store and slashed the 6-year-old's face. The blade entered close to his right eye, split his right ear, and cut right around the back of his skull, prosecutors said.

He said in his plea that he wanted to kill the 6-year-old boy and that he attacked a white store employee who was preventing him from doing so.

While he was being held down on the ground by the employee, Gomez yelled at the family to "get out of America."

