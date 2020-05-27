Netflix's Japanese Reality Show "Terrace House" Has Been Canceled After Cast Member Hana Kimura Died

Production of the latest season of Terrace House, a popular Japanese reality TV show distributed by Netflix, was canceled on Wednesday after 22-year-old cast member Hana Kimura died of an apparent suicide over the weekend.

Kimura, a professional wrestler, died Saturday after months of abuse she reportedly faced online, following an altercation she had with a male Terrace House cast member.

Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television announced the cancellation of the popular show in a statement Wednesday that addressed Kimura's death.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of Hana Kimura, who appeared on the program," it said. "We have decided to cancel the production."