Netflix's Japanese Reality Show "Terrace House" Has Been Canceled After Cast Member Hana Kimura Died
Her death by an apparent suicide has led to widespread criticism of cyberbullying in Japan.
Production of the latest season of Terrace House, a popular Japanese reality TV show distributed by Netflix, was canceled on Wednesday after 22-year-old cast member Hana Kimura died of an apparent suicide over the weekend.
Kimura, a professional wrestler, died Saturday after months of abuse she reportedly faced online, following an altercation she had with a male Terrace House cast member.
Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television announced the cancellation of the popular show in a statement Wednesday that addressed Kimura's death.
"We would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of Hana Kimura, who appeared on the program," it said. "We have decided to cancel the production."
Terrace House follows six people living in a house as they form relationships.
Production on Terrace House: Tokyo, the season Kimura was on, had been halted in mid-April due to the coronavirus.
The official cause of her death has not been made public.
World Wonder Ring Stardom, the women's professional wrestling organization of which Kimura was a member, said it is cooperating with the "investigation between the parties concerned."
Kimura's sudden death sparked an outpouring of grief in the pro wrestling community and in Japan. It also led to widespread criticism of the cyberbullying that other Terrace House cast members said they had faced.
Japanese lawmakers announced Tuesday that they will craft new legislation aimed at curbing online abuse.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. You can also text TALK to 741741 for free, anonymous 24/7 crisis support in the US from the Crisis Text Line.
