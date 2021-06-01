The 17-Year-Old Who Shoved A Bear To Protect Her Dogs In A Viral Video Shocked Her Whole Family Too

If you're the kind of person who thinks they'd do anything for their dog, you'll probably relate to this wild viral video of a teenager shoving a large bear to protect her dogs.

In a video posted online Monday, a mama bear is seen walking along a brick wall, followed by two cubs. Four dogs start barking and growling, and they run at the bears. As they become more aggressive and the cubs flee, the adult bear swipes at the dogs.

Suddenly, 17-year-old Hailey Morinico sprints into the frame toward the bear, shoves it off the wall, and scoops up her puppy and bolts as the other dogs run away.

The video, which her cousin Brenda Lopez Rincon posted on TikTok and Instagram, has gone viral, with many people commenting about how stunned they were by Morinico's bravery.

Lopez Rincon told BuzzFeed News that she saw the video for the first time when her aunt sent it to their group chat.

"I felt a mixture of shock and a little proud of her because of how brave she is," she said. "We immediately told her to NEVER do that again."