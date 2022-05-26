Ted Cruz Called A Reporter A "Propagandist" For Asking Why He Doesn't Think Guns Have Anything To Do With Mass Shootings

UVALDE, Texas — Sen. Ted Cruz called a reporter a "propagandist" after refusing to explain why he doesn't think lax gun laws have anything to do with mass shootings before storming out of a hall following a vigil for the Uvalde school shooting victims on Wednesday.



In a viral video of the interaction, Cruz angrily accuses Sky News reporter Mark Stone of having a "political agenda" for grilling him about gun reform.

"But why does this only happen in your country?" Stone asks. "I really think that's what many people are around the world — they cannot fathom why only in America? Why is this American exceptionalism so awful?"

"You know I'm sorry you think American exceptionalism is awful. You've got your political agenda. God love you," Cruz says, before turning away.

"Senator, it's not, I just want to understand why you do not think that guns are the problem?" Stone responds.

"Why is this just an American problem?" BuzzFeed News reporter Paige Skinner interjects, as the Texas senator walks away. "Why is America the only country that faces this kind of mass shooting?"



"You can't answer that, can you sir?" Stone adds. "You can't answer that."

Cruz then turns around and confronts Stone. "Why is it that people come from all over the world to America? Because it's the freest, most prosperous, safest country on Earth and stop being a propagandist," he says, before storming out of the hall.