Stephen Barnes Of Famed New York Law Firm Cellino & Barnes Has Died In A Plane Crash

Personal injury attorney Stephen Barnes and his niece Elizabeth Barnes died in a plane crash in Genesee County, New York, on Friday, his former law partner Ross Cellino said in a statement.



Cellino — who with Barnes founded the famed New York law firm Cellino & Barnes, which became iconic across the region for its catchy jingle and prominent billboards — confirmed the identity of the victims.

Barnes, a registered pilot, was flying with his niece in a small airplane heading from Manchester, New Hampshire, to Buffalo, New York, when the plane crashed close to its destination.

The plane was registered to a company that shares an address with Cellino & Barnes, the Associated Press reported.

Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron told reporters that the plane was "pretty much disintegrated" and there was "not much left" of the wreckage.

"Right now, there's no bodies to be recovered," Sheron said.

Law enforcement did not identify the victims, only saying that a man and woman were on board and there were no survivors.