22 Soldiers Were Injured When Strong Winds Blew Them Into Trees During A Parachute Training
All 87 soldiers who were trapped in the trees have been rescued.
A number of soldiers were injured when a strong gust of wind blew them into trees during an airborne operation in Mississippi on Wednesday evening.
The 650 Army troops were participating in the jump at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, according to a Facebook post from their brigade. It was the beginning of a 10-day military training exercise. 87 paratroopers got stuck in the trees, according to a Facebook post from the battalion.
Sgt. Scott Tynes of the Mississippi Army National Guard told BuzzFeed News that 22 jumpers sustained injuries from the accident, but none were life-threatening. Seven were sent to the hospital and the rest received treatment from first responders who were on standby at the scene, he added.
Camp Shelby commander Col. Bobby Ginn told WDAM7 that soldiers jumped out of the plane and strong winds blew some of them away from their drop zone and into the trees.
According to a statement from Lt. Col. Matthew Myer, all 87 soldiers who were trapped in the trees had been rescued by 10:00 a.m. local time.
"We had a few jumpers remaining that were so high in the trees that they required significant recovery support," Myer said.
Those who received medical treatment are expected to recover, including one soldier who underwent surgery for a broken back.
In a statement about the incident, Tynes noted the "inherent risk" in any airborne operation. He said that the hospital was alerted before the jump that there may be an influx of patients coming its way, and what sort of injuries first responders should expect.
The brigade m said in its statement that soldiers will resume their training eventually.
"Despite the challenges that we currently face, soldiers always place the mission first," Cpt. Ashley Bain-Sangster said.
