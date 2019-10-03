22 Soldiers Were Injured When Strong Winds Blew Them Into Trees During A Parachute Training

A number of soldiers were injured when a strong gust of wind blew them into trees during an airborne operation in Mississippi on Wednesday evening.

The 650 Army troops were participating in the jump at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, according to a Facebook post from their brigade. It was the beginning of a 10-day military training exercise. 87 paratroopers got stuck in the trees, according to a Facebook post from the battalion.

Sgt. Scott Tynes of the Mississippi Army National Guard told BuzzFeed News that 22 jumpers sustained injuries from the accident, but none were life-threatening. Seven were sent to the hospital and the rest received treatment from first responders who were on standby at the scene, he added.

Camp Shelby commander Col. Bobby Ginn told WDAM7 that soldiers jumped out of the plane and strong winds blew some of them away from their drop zone and into the trees.

