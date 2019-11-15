"I Couldn't Believe It": Friends And Family Are Mourning A Girl Killed In The California School Shooting
"You just had to love her," one of Gracie Muehlberger's friends said. "She always had a smile on her face."
One day after a deadly shooting at a Southern California high school, friends and family members mourned 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger, one of two students who were killed when a classmate opened fire on campus before the start of the day's classes.
Police first received calls about gunfire at Saugus High School at 7:38 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The shooter, a 16-year-old student, pulled a gun out of his backpack, shot five of his classmates, and then himself.
All the injured students, including the shooter, were transported to the hospital. Two were pronounced dead. One student was discharged by Thursday evening, and two more girls remain in the hospital. Doctors said Friday they expect at least one of them to be able to go home in the next few days.
The shooter remained in critical condition.
The Los Angeles County coroner identified Gracie as one of the victims Friday. A spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the office was still working on identifying the male student who was killed.
On Twitter and Instagram, friends of Gracie posted heartfelt tributes to her, expressing sadness and anger over the tragedy.
Gracie's brother, Riley Muehlberger, tweeted: "my heart is killing me right now, you are the best sister I could’ve asked for, I just know you’re my guardian angel now. I love you Gracie."
A 14-year-old friend of Gracie's told BuzzFeed News that she was an "all-American girl."
"You just had to love her," said the friend, who did not want to be identified. "She always had a smile on her face. Her smile could be seen across the room."
The teen said she first heard Gracie had been shot when a football player from her school showed her a text message that said Gracie had died.
"I started sobbing," she said, "I couldn't believe it."
Gracie cared deeply about mental health and had helped a friend through a spell of depression, talking them out of a suicide attempt, the friend said.
She added that she's glad one of her last moments with Gracie was laughing and hugging, but regrets a fight the pair had over the summer.
"If I knew in the past [what would happen], I would've just hugged her tighter," she said.
-
