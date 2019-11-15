"I Couldn't Believe It": Friends And Family Are Mourning A Girl Killed In The California School Shooting

One day after a deadly shooting at a Southern California high school, friends and family members mourned 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger, one of two students who were killed when a classmate opened fire on campus before the start of the day's classes.

Police first received calls about gunfire at Saugus High School at 7:38 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The shooter, a 16-year-old student, pulled a gun out of his backpack, shot five of his classmates, and then himself.

All the injured students, including the shooter, were transported to the hospital. Two were pronounced dead. One student was discharged by Thursday evening, and two more girls remain in the hospital. Doctors said Friday they expect at least one of them to be able to go home in the next few days.

The shooter remained in critical condition.

The Los Angeles County coroner identified Gracie as one of the victims Friday. A spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the office was still working on identifying the male student who was killed.

On Twitter and Instagram, friends of Gracie posted heartfelt tributes to her, expressing sadness and anger over the tragedy.



Gracie's brother, Riley Muehlberger, tweeted: "my heart is killing me right now, you are the best sister I could’ve asked for, I just know you’re my guardian angel now. I love you Gracie."