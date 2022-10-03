Sacheen Littlefeather, Who Famously Condemned Hollywood's Depiction Of Native Americans At The 1973 Oscars, Has Died

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actor and activist who famously excoriated Hollywood's depiction of Indigenous people at the Oscars as she rejected the Best Actor award on Marlon Brando's behalf, has died at 75.

Her death was announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Sunday night. The Washington Post reported that her niece and caregiver Calina Lawrence said she died of breast cancer. In a documentary about her life released last year, Littlefeather had revealed that she had stage four breast cancer.

The actor's career was inextricably affected by her appearance onstage at the 1973 Oscars. There on behalf of Brando, Littlefeather, wearing an Apache buckskin dress, walked onstage and declined the Best Actor award for his role in The Godfather.

"I'm representing Marlon Brando this evening and he has asked me to tell you in a very long speech, which I cannot share with you presently because of time but I will be glad to share with the press afterwards, that he very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award," she said. "And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry – excuse me — and on television in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee."

