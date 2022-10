Sacheen Littlefeather, Who Famously Condemned Hollywood's Depiction Of Native Americans At The 1973 Oscars, Has Died

Born in Salinas, California, to an Apache and Yaqui father and a white mother, Littlefeather was raised by her maternal grandparents. She had a difficult childhood, including being diagnosed with tuberculosis at age 3, and dealt with "a lot of racism" at the white Catholic school she was sent to, she told the Guardian.

Littlefeather became an active advocate for Native American rights in her late teens and early 20s. She also appeared in TV commercials and worked at a radio station in San Francisco.

She told the Guardian that she wrote Brando a letter after hearing him talk about Indigenous rights and got his address from her neighbor at the time, Francis Ford Coppola.

They became friends and talked on the phone regularly, she said.

Littlefeather went on to study holistic health and nutrition and became a health consultant after her lungs collapsed in her late 20s. During the AIDS epidemic, she cared for patients at a hospice founded by Mother Teresa.

She mostly lived outside the public eye after the backlash from her appearance at the Oscars. This year, nearly four decades later, the Academy formally apologized to her for the racist abuse she received because of her speech.

"The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified," then–Academy president David Rubin wrote in a letter to Littlefeather. "The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration."

The Academy also held a special event on Sept. 17 in her honor in conjunction with its apology.

"I am here accepting this apology," she said at the event. "Not only for me alone, but as acknowledgment, knowing that it was not only for me, but for all of our nations that also need to hear and deserve this apology tonight."