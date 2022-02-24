Thousands Of Ukrainians Are Hiding Out In Subway Stations During Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion

Ukrainians were awakened early on Thursday to bright flashes in the sky and the sound of explosions as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, flouting international law and threatening to upend decades of relative peace in Europe.

From the first onslaught of attacks, Ukrainians packed their bags, bundled up against the cold, and tried to seek refuge in safer areas. In large cities like Kyiv, thousands of people headed to underground subway stations to take shelter from the military assault.

Many stations were seen packed with families, including older people and children.