23 Creative Solutions Republicans Have Come Up With To Address Mass Shootings That Have Nothing To Do With Guns
A noncomprehensive list.
In their many attempts to avoid talking about gun control over the years, Republican officials and conservative pundits have come up with inventive, and often outrageous, solutions to America's mass shooting epidemic.
We witnessed that again this week, after the devastating elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two adults. Republican lawmakers and officials as well as Fox News commentators once again racked their brains to come up with creative ways to prevent mass shootings, none of which happen to have anything to do with restricting access to guns or even basic gun control reform.
Here’s a noncomprehensive list of the solutions they’ve offered as hundreds of mass shootings continue to happen every year and the staggering number of children who’ve experienced gun violence in school continues to rise.
1. Lock the doors
2. Or build fewer doors
3. Actually, just have one door
4. Taller fences
5. Buy "colorful and beautiful" ballistic blankets for classrooms instead of toys
6. Cover the windows
7. "Man traps"
8. Bulletproof glass
9. Bulletproof backpacks for kids
10. Metal detectors
11. Return to God
12. Pray in school
13. Mental health
Republicans have in recent years pivoted to blaming mass shootings on mental health issues. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott repeatedly blamed the Uvalde shooting on mental health, even though he acknowledged that the shooter had "no known mental health history."