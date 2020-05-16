A Journalist Covering An Anti-Lockdown Protest In His Community Was Harassed And Called "Enemy Of The People"

"That is my home as much as it is anyone else's," Kevin Vesey said. "I know there are a lot of really great people over there, so this is certainly not indicative of everyone from that area."

Kevin Vesey/Facebook

BuzzFeed News has reporters across five continents bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.

Kevin Vesey has been a reporter for News 12 Long Island in New York for 8 years. On Thursday, he went to Commack, Suffolk County, to cover a protest against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's stay-at-home order over the coronavirus. While broadcasting the protest on Facebook Live, Vesey interviewed people about why they were out protesting. A few minutes in, the crowd turned hostile, and protesters — some without masks on — started confronting him. One woman wearing an NYPD hat and carrying a loudspeaker screamed, "Why are you essential? Why?" Another man in a "Make America Great Again" shirt followed him as Vesey repeatedly asked him to "back away." "Nah, I got hydroxychloroquine," the man replied, referring to an unproven drug heavily touted by Trump as a treatment for COVID-19. "I'm fine." In another clip of the video, protesters called Vesey "disgusting" and "the enemy of the people." They also chanted "fake news is not essential" as he tried to report on camera.

The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming. As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today.

The videos, which Vesey posted on Facebook and Twitter, have led to widespread criticism against the protesters.

It is inexpressibly nauseating to see an American screaming, "You are the enemy of the people" at another American. https://t.co/ekYFKuKLFg

Many pointed out that Suffolk County has among the highest rates of coronavirus cases in the country: to date, the county has seen 37,719 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,709 deaths.

Suffolk is in the top 5 counties with the most cases in the entire country. Calling this place a hellscape seems too kind at this point https://t.co/BtdVepbE5A

I keep thinking about how this scene occurred two counties away from this city, where more than twenty thousand have died and about fifty thousand have been hospitalized on account of the disease. Suffolk county itself has lost seventeen hundred people to it. https://t.co/5FD0v4Trzq

In New York City, 30 miles from Commack, more than 187,800 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and more than 15,000 have died. As the weather turns warmer, people have been protesting the continued closures of businesses deemed nonessential, and demanding an end to stay-at-home orders. Public health experts, however, have warned that these measures could trigger another round of coronavirus outbreaks across the country, especially without a vaccine. The organizer of the protest, a local pro-Trump group called the Setauket Patriots, apologized to Vesey on Thursday evening.

"Kevin, The Setauket Patriots group, would like to apologize on how you were treated," the group said in a Facebook post. "This wasn't a Trump event but an Open up NY Rally and we invited all Long Islanders to attend. We can tell you that the few who decided to Harass you and try to prevent you from doing your job are not members or affiliated with the Setauket patriots group in any way, shape or form." The group noted that they were "looking forward" to Vesey's fair coverage, but acknowledged that as with many large rallies, "you will always get a few idiots to disrupt an otherwise peaceful, pleasant demonstration and they should have been removed by Police." Then on Friday night, President Trump weighed in on the video, retweeting Vesey with the caption "FAKE NEWS IS NOT ESSENTIAL!" He shared Vesey's video again on Saturday morning. "People can't get enough of this," he wrote. "Great people!"

The president is harassing a local news reporter, not because of his reporting, but because he was harassed by the president’s supporters. This is a dangerous abuse of a power imbalance and absolutely not okay. https://t.co/DtTpR7PFBV