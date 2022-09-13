Rapper PnB Rock Was Shot And Killed While Eating At A Restaurant In LA With His Girlfriend

The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was killed in what police said was a possible robbery. He had recently talked about almost being robbed while out in LA.

By
Clarissa-Jan Lim
by Clarissa-Jan Lim

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

PnB Rock performs onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda Center on Aug. 11, 2019, in Anaheim, California.

Rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed while he was with his girlfriend at a Los Angeles restaurant on Monday afternoon in what police said was a possible robbery.

LAPD officers responded to a shooting at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles at around 1:15 p.m. and found a victim with multiple wounds. Capt. Kelly Muniz said at a news conference that the victim and a woman were eating at the restaurant when they were approached by at least one suspect, who raised a gun and "demanded property" from the victim. The suspect shot the victim multiple times, took his belongings, and left in a getaway car, Muniz said.

The Los Angeles Times reported, citing anonymous law enforcement sources, that the person killed was PnB Rock — whose real name was Rakim Allen.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at 2 p.m. A spokesperson declined to identify the victim out of respect for family and loved ones.

"It is very early in the investigation and more details will be released as they become available," the spokesperson said.

Allen, a Philadelphia native, was best known for his 2016 hit song "Selfish." His latest single, "Luv Me Again," was released independently on Sept. 2.

On a recent taping of the podcast Off the Record With DJ Akademiks, Allen talked about nearly being robbed in LA during the pandemic while he was out with his girlfriend and one of his daughters.

"Where I'm from, we like sneaky criminals. LA, it's like, they bold," he said.

"I don’t be outside," he said. "I'm not going to put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations."

Prince Williams / WireImage

PNB Rock attends Mr. Rugs's All-White Party on May 14, 2021, in Atlanta.

Minutes before the shooting on Monday, Allen's girlfriend had posted a geotagged photo of their meal on her Instagram story, the LA Times reported. Her account has since been deleted.

News of Allen's death led to a flood of posts mourning him and criticizing his girlfriend for sharing their location. Many pointed to what happened to Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old Brooklyn rapper who was killed during a home invasion robbery in LA in 2020. Police believe that the suspects discovered his location from his posts on social media.

"After Pop Smoke there's no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts," Nicki Minaj tweeted.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles &amp; some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom &amp; family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NICKIMINAJ
... @Peterpumping

PNB rock’s girlfriend posted their location on IG. 20 minutes later some robbers came and shot him. The same scenario happened with Pop smoke. You people need to learn to stop posting your location while you’re still there.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Peterpumping

Others, including Cardi B, defended her.

Cardi B @iamcardib

I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @iamcardib
DJ Akademiks @Akademiks

A lot of ppl hurt over the passing of PNB Rock.. everyone passing blame to everyone but the nigga who actually killed him....... the reason why he got killed is because some bum ass nigga decided to try to rob him and take his life. Everything else is extra.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Akademiks
Marcus Gram | Vending Machine Expert @brothergram

PNB Rock is a celebrity. Anyone in that establishment could’ve hit someone up and said he was there. I know everyone on Twitter like to be detectives and want to use everything as a teaching moment, but I’m not bout to talk about his girl posting their location. We don’t know

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @brothergram
ASHLEIGH LOUISE @axhleighlouise

PnB Rocks girlfriend just lost her partner, childs father and friend. Please be a decent person and stop blaming her for an innocent mistake. She's definitely already blaming herself. She doesn't need the entire internet doing the same.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @axhleighlouise
AR15THEDEMON @AR15thed3mon

I’m sick to my stomach hearing about Pnb rock he had just hit me a week ago. Stop blaming the fucking girlfriend . That shit pissing me off … blame the person who did this shit. The dude who did it deserves to fucking rot , this whole shit not fair it’s sickening. Rest In Peace

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @AR15thed3mon