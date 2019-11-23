Joycelyn Savage, A Woman Who Lived With R. Kelly For Years, Spoke Out About Being One Of His "Victims"

After two years of silence on social media, Joycelyn Savage, one of the women who was living with R. Kelly, spoke out about their relationship on Saturday, and said she was a "victim."

Savage, 23, announced on Instagram that she would be posting "daily chapters" of her experience with Kelly on Patreon, a paid membership platform. She said on Instagram that she will reveal details "that was sweared [sic] not to see the day of light — by NDA. I am risking my life for many others."

Savage, who had been living with Kelly since she was 19, wrote in her Patreon post that she met Kelly at his concert in 2015, when she was 17. She believed he was going to help her become a model and singer, she said, and he repeatedly told her, "Baby girl you are going to be the next Aaliyah." (Kelly was illegally married to Aaliyah when she was 15 years old.)

She also wrote that there was "something about Robert & Aaliyah that I am going to reveal which everyone needs to know. As one of his victims, yes victim, I’ve seen more and heard more!"



Savage shared that Kelly would buy her clothes and give her money in the beginning of their relationship.

"We also did a couple of songs together in his studio which he promised me he would release on his platform," she wrote. "Which never seen the day of light, Robert told me soo many lies my 19 year old mind believed everyone of one them."

Things took a turn shortly after she moved in with Kelly, she said.

"After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time," Savage wrote. "If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet. But It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling."