A Black Family Was Held At Gunpoint By Police Who Thought They Were In A Stolen Car

A Black family who went to the nail salon Sunday ended up being held at gunpoint and handcuffed facedown on a hot concrete parking lot in Aurora, Colorado, by police officers who mistook their car for a stolen vehicle.

Brittany Gilliam was taking her 6-year-old daughter, 12-year-old sister, and her nieces, 17 and 14, to get their nails done when police saw their car at the parking lot and drew their guns on them.

The family was parked at the time after realizing the salon they wanted to go to was closed, and Gilliam was on her phone trying to find one that was open, her lawyer David Lane told BuzzFeed News.

"All of a sudden one of her nieces started screaming, 'Oh my God, there's cops behind us with their guns drawn!'" Lane said.

The officers ordered them to step out of the car and lie down on the ground, and they handcuffed the two teenagers. Gilliam was also handcuffed and put into a police car.

Video of the incident from a bystander shows the girls lying on the ground, screaming and crying as three to four officers surround them.

"They have seen enough videos, especially in recent times, of white cops with guns on Black people to know that their lives were in serious jeopardy," Lane said. "And they were absolutely terrified."